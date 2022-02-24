Worldwide Breast Implant Industry to 2027 - Featuring Establishment Labs SA, Groupe Sebbin SAS and Ideal Implant Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Implant Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global breast implant market reached a value of US$ 2.48 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.35 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Breast implants refer to a prosthesis device, which is formulated from the silicon outer shell that is stuffed with a blend of silicone gel and saline. This process is extensively deployed in cosmetic surgery for enhancing and changing the size, shape, and contour of the breast by replacing and removing tissue. Breast implants surgery includes anesthesia, incision, insertion, placement, and closing of the devices with layered sutures or surgical tape in the breast tissue. At present, the breast implant is commercially available in varying types, such as saline, silicone, structured, gummy bear, round, textured and smooth breast implants.



Breast Implant Market Trends:

The increasing demand for breast implantation and cosmetic surgeries, along with the rising inclination of consumers toward maintaining an aesthetic appeal, is one of the key factors influencing the global breast implant market growth. Additionally, the escalating prevalence of breast cancer is fueling the market growth, as these implants are used in breast reconstruction procedures among patients. Moreover, the introduction of technologically advanced hyaluronic acid fillers and stable silicone gel breast implants for offering better resemblance to natural breast tissue is contributing to the market growth. In line with this, the widespread adoption of composite breasts is another growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, continual product launches and collaborations of various brands to sensitize the target audience about the post-surgery complications and associated risks is promoting the breast implant market growth. Various organizations are also forming partnership agreements for developing advanced breast implants using the 3D printing technology. Other factors, including rapid technological advancements, are creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global breast implant market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, shape, application and end user.



Breakup by Product:

Silicone Breast Implants

Saline Breast Implants

Breakup by Shape:

Round

Anatomical

Breakup by Application:

Cosmetic Surgery

Reconstructive Surgery

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Cosmetology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Allergan plc, CEREPLAS, Establishment Labs SA, Global Consolidated Aesthetics Limited, Groupe Sebbin SAS, HansBiomed Co. Ltd., Ideal Implant Inc., Laboratoires Arion, Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson), POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH and Sientra Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global breast implant market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global breast implant market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the shape?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global breast implant market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Breast Implant Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Silicone Breast Implants

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Saline Breast Implants

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Shape

7.1 Round

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Anatomical

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Cosmetic Surgery

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Reconstructive Surgery

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Hospitals

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Cosmetology Clinics

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Allergan plc

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 CEREPLAS

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Establishment Labs SA

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.4 Global Consolidated Aesthetics Limited

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Groupe Sebbin SAS

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 HansBiomed Co. Ltd.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.7 Ideal Implant Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Laboratoires Arion

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Sientra Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

