SPECT Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type [Hybrid SPECT and Standalone SPECT], Radioisotope Type, Application, and End User

However, longer scanning times, low-resolution images, high cost, the lack of skilled professionals, and challenges in the medical device industry hamper the market growth.

SPECT is an imaging technique that helps note physiological changes in organs and tissues within the body.SPECT adjuncts in the early diagnosis of conditions, monitoring therapy, or indeed carrying out exploration on human physiology.



Standalone SPECT is a class of nuclear medicine imaging system that uses gamma beams. The machine detects the gamma- beam discharges from an injected radioisotope to generate images for diagnosis and ailment management purposes, as it can produce high- quality full- body tomographic images in real- time.

The SPECT equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, radioisotope type, application, end user, and geography.Based on type, the market is bifurcated into hybrid SPECT and standalone SPECT.



The market for the hybrid SPECT segment is further bifurcated into SPECT-CT and SPECT-MR.Based on radioisotope type, the SPECT equipment market is segmented into Iodine-123, Technetium-99m, Xenon-133, Thallium-201, Radium-223, Gallium-66, and Others.



The Technetium-99m segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and the Gallium-66 segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% in the market during the forecast period. Based on application, the market is segmented into seizures, stroke, stress fractures, infections, tumors, and others. In 2021, the stroke segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the tumor segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. In terms of end user, the SPECT equipment market is segmented into hospitals, imaging centers, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and the imaging centers segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.1% of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SCAM). The SPECT equipment market in North America is subsegmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The market in Europe is further segmented into France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. The SPECT equipment market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is subsegmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The market in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) is further segmented into Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa. The SPECT equipment market in South and Central America (SCAM) is subsegmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South and Central America.

Imaging centers, radiology laboratories, nuclear medicine departments and hospitals are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the SPECT equipment market.

