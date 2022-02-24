The Worldwide Precision Guided Munition Industry is Expected to Reach $55 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Guided Munition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Tactical Missiles, Loitering Munition), by Technology (GPS, INS), by Region (APAC, Europe), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global precision guided munition market size is expected to reach USD 55.17 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. The growing need for extremely accurate munitions for target attacking is anticipated to increase the demand for precision-guided munitions.

Moreover, enhancements in precision attacking are likely to support the market. Growing political and territorial conflicts between major economies are likely to encourage the enhancements of their respective military and army operations. Precision attacking techniques are used in the army, air force, and naval forces, thus are likely to influence the market for precision-guided munitions over the forecast period.



Technological advancement in attacking components including missiles, rockets, mortars, artillery shells, bombs, and bullets to incorporate advanced positioning technologies are expected to enhance the market. Global Positioning System (GPS) and Semi-Active Lasers systems are popular positioning techniques to keep track of the targeted location for the attack.

Prominent players including Lockheed Martin, Atlas Elektronik, Raytheon, Thales Group, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, and others are investing heavily in R&D activities to develop advanced technology war equipment. Moreover, ammunition manufacturers are focusing on the installation of a guiding mechanism in the components.



Precision Guided Munition Market Report Highlights

The market for tactical missiles is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period on account of their increasing usage in all types of attacking mechanisms. Surface-to-surface and air-to-air tactical missiles are gaining popularity in the warfare equipment

In the U.S., the revenue for precision guided munitions stood at USD 5.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to increasing expenditures for military upgrade and enhancement in the attacking equipment

In 2019, semi-active laser positioning technology accounted for the largest share owing to its prominence in the target positioning. Modern missiles and rockets are installed with these positioning mechanisms for guidance to the exact location

The GPS technology is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to its prominent location tracking for the war equipment

Conflicts between the U.S. and Iran are anticipated to enhance the military capabilities of the respective economies. Thereby, is expected to support the market for precision guided munition in the estimated time

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology & Report Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Precision Guided Munition Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Technology Overview

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3 Industry Challenges

3.7 Business Environment Analysis : Precision Guided Munition Market

3.7.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.1.1 Supplier Power

3.7.1.2 Buyer Power

3.7.1.3 Threat of Substitution

3.7.1.4 Threat from New Entrants

3.7.1.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.7.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.7.2.1 Political Landscape

3.7.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.3 Social Landscape

3.7.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.7.2.5 Economic Landscape

3.7.2.6 Legal Landscape

3.8 Case Studies



Chapter 4. Flooring Market : Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definition & Scope

4.2 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

4.3 Market size & forecasts and trend analysis, 2017 to 2030 for the following

4.3.1 Tactical Missiles

4.3.1.1 Precision Guided Munition Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Tactical Missiles, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2 Guided Rockets

4.3.2.1 Precision Guided Munition Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Guided Rockets, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.3 Guided Ammunition

4.3.3.1 Precision Guided Munition Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Guided Ammunition, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.4 Loitering Munition

4.3.4.1 Precision Guided Munition Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Loitering Munition, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Precision Guided Munition Market : Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.3 Market size & forecasts and trend analysis, 2017 to 2030 for the following:

5.3.1 Infrared

5.3.1.1 Precision Guided Munition Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Infrared Technology, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Semi-Active Lasers

5.3.2.1 Precision Guided Munition Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Semi-Active Lasers Technology, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.3 Inertial Navigation System (INS)

5.3.3.1 Precision Guided Munition Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Inertial Navigation System (INS) Technology, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.4 Global Positioning System (GPS)

5.3.4.1 Precision Guided Munition Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Global Positioning System (GPS) Technology, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.5 Radar Homing

5.3.5.1 Precision Guided Munition Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Radar Homing Technology, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.6 Anti-Radiation

5.3.6.1 Precision Guided Munition Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Anti-Radiation Technology, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.7 Others

5.3.7.1 Precision Guided Munition Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Other Technology, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Precision Guided Munition Market : Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Precision Guided Munition Market - Competitive Analysis

7.1 Key Company Market Share

7.2 Key players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

7.3 Key Company/Competition Categorization

7.4 Vendor Landscape

7.4.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

7.5 Public Companies

7.5.1 Company market position analysis

7.5.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

7.6 Private Companies

7.6.1 List of key emerging companies and their Geographical Presence



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Performance

8.1.3 Product Benchmarking

8.1.4 Strategic Initiative

8.2 BAE Systems Plc.

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Performance

8.2.3 Product Benchmarking

8.2.4 Strategic Initiative

8.3 Raytheon

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Product Benchmarking

8.3.4 Strategic Initiative

8.4 MBDA

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Performance

8.4.3 Product Benchmarking

8.4.4 Strategic Initiative

8.5 Israel Aerospace Industries

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Performance

8.5.3 Product Benchmarking

8.5.4 Strategic Initiative

8.6 Elbit Systems Ltd.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Performance

8.6.3 Product Benchmarking

8.6.4 Strategic Initiative

8.7 Saab AB

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Performance

8.7.3 Product Benchmarking

8.7.4 Strategic Initiative

8.8 General Dynamics Corporation

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Performance

8.8.3 Product Benchmarking

8.8.4 Strategic Initiative

8.9 Northrop Grumman

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Performance

8.9.3 Product Benchmarking

8.9.4 Strategic Initiative

8.10 Rheinmetall AG

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Performance

8.10.3 Product Benchmarking

8.10.4 Strategic Initiative

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h3fidr

Attachment