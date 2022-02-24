Breast Cancer Diagnostics Industry is Projected to Achieve a Global Market Size of US$ 7.9 Bn by Registering a CAGR of 7% in the Forecast Period 2022-2032

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Breast Cancer Diagnostics market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 7% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach US$ 7.9 Bn by the end of 2032.



The market is poised to benefit immensely on the back of technological advancement in the diagnostic platforms. Introduction of hybrid imaging instruments and the adoption of artificial intelligence in the field is expected to yield positive response for the breast cancer diagnostics market. Furthermore, increasing cases of breast cancer among older female population is augmenting the market growth.

Historically, from 2017 to 2021, demand for breast cancer diagnostics flourished at a CAGR of 6%. Healthcare infrastructure all over the globe took a hit when coronavirus became a global pandemic in the first quarter of 2020. Every nation had to reassess their healthcare strategies, and this resulted in major reforms all across the globe. With rising prevalence of cancer cases all over the globe, demand from the general population for effective measures to treat and diagnose breast cancer increased, and governments are focusing on extensively providing these solutions in a cost-effective manner.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=55

Breast cancer diagnostics providers are focusing on developing new instruments and devices that facilitate the early detection of breast cancer, which is vital in combating the disease effectively. Investments in research are also anticipated to see a major increase over the next ten years as focus is on treating and combating breast cancer.

Early Detection Bolstering Demand for Breast Cancer Diagnostics?

The number of breast cancer cases across the globe is rising rapidly and has become the most common type of cancer in 2021. Early detection of breast cancer tumours is one of the major challenges in diagnosis and treatment, as in most cases, they are detected after they have grown to an advanced stage.

Demand for early detection of breast cancer is seeing a major rise as people are seeking more efficient diagnostic solutions to deal with the disease effectively. Apart from other tests to detect breast cancer, imaging and screening have also seen substantial rise in popularity. Screening for breast cancer is deemed effective, but some methods are still being debated whether they are safe and accurate for prolonged use.

Breast cancer diagnostic PCR tests, biopsy for breast cancer diagnostics, and application of microarray in breast cancer diagnostics are some of the trends that are expected to be witnessed over the decade.

To learn more about Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=55

Key Segments Covered in the Breast Cancer Diagnostics Industry Survey

By Test Type

CA Tests for Breast Cancer

BRCA Test for Breast Cancer

ER & PR Test for Breast Cancer

CEA Test for Breast Cancer

KRAS Mutation Test for Breast Cancer

HER 2 Test for Breast Cancer

PSA Test for Breast Cancer

EGFR Mutation Test for Breast Cancer

Immunohistochemistry for Breast Cancer

Others

By End User

Hospital Associated Labs

Independent Diagnostic Laboratories

Cancer Research Institutes

Others

Competitive Landscape

Scientists and experts at the RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Dublin, in a trial funded by Breast Cancer Now, are experimenting on curing secondary breast cancer, which is regarded as incurable as of now. They are studying an existing drug called talazoparib. If the trial is a success, it would change breast cancer treatment radically.

In October 2021, Allergan Aesthetics started its “The Power of You” campaign, which consists of various events and partnerships in order to create an impact in the fight against breast cancer. The campaign is expected to be carried on into the first quarter of 2022. The campaign is anticipated to help organizations in creating awareness as well as raining funds to fight breast cancer.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=55

Key players in the Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Biocept Inc.

Epigenomics AG

AstraZeneca plc

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By test type, CEA test expected to hold more than 45% market share for breast cancer diagnostics

By end user, hospital based labs expected to hold more than 50% market share for breast cancer diagnostics market.

Breast cancer diagnostics industry expected to possess nearly 45% market share throughout North America.

Breast cancer diagnostics industry expected to possess nearly 40% market share throughout Asia Pacific.

Global market for breast cancer diagnostics to reach US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2022



Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain-

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market Trend: A recent study by Fact.MR on the automated breast ultrasound systems market offers an unbiased analysis on the opportunities and trends through 2021 and beyond. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining market growth. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the challenges, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players.

Silicone Gel Filled Breast Implant Market Analysis: Fact.MR gives a detailed assessment of silicone gel filled breast implant market value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the market along with their product portfolios enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Breast Reconstruction Market Forecast: Fact.MR delivers an in-depth analysis on global breast reconstruction market with the strategies and competitive landscape through 2021 and beyond. The key players’ market share data provided by the report given you a detailed insights on the shortcomings and forthcomings of the market for the forecast period.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Future Market Insights

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Future Market Insights and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583