Vericel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Full-Year 2022 Financial Guidance

Full-Year 2021 Total Revenue Growth of 26%



Full-Year 2022 Total Revenue Guidance of $178 to $189 Million

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today reported financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, and provided full-year 2022 financial guidance.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue of $47.6 million, compared to $45.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020

MACI ® net revenue of $37.3 million, Epicel ® net revenue of $9.7 million, and NexoBrid ® revenue of $0.5 million related to the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) procurement for emergency response preparedness

net revenue of $37.3 million, Epicel net revenue of $9.7 million, and NexoBrid revenue of $0.5 million related to the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) procurement for emergency response preparedness Gross margin of 72%, compared to 74% in the fourth quarter of 2020

Net income of $4.5 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to $12.2 million, or $0.25 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $12.8 million, compared to $16.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020

Operating cash flow of $10.6 million

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue of $156.2 million, compared to $124.2 million in 2020

MACI net revenue of $111.6 million, Epicel net revenue of $41.5 million, and NexoBrid revenue of $3.1 million related to BARDA procurement for emergency response preparedness

Gross margin of 68%, compared to gross margin of 68% in 2020

Net loss of $7.5 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to net income of $2.9 million, or $0.06 per share, in 2020

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $29.5 million, compared to $18.6 million in 2020

Operating cash flow of $29.0 million

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $129 million in cash and investments, compared to $100 million as of December 31, 2020, and no debt



Business Highlights and Updates

Total net revenue growth of 26% for 2021, in line with the Company’s compounded annual revenue growth rate since the launch of MACI in 2017

Full-year net revenue growth of 18% for MACI, achieving record quarterly revenue in the fourth quarter

Full-year net revenue growth of 51% for Epicel and the fifth straight quarter with revenue over $9.5 million

Achieved 20% growth in surgeons taking MACI biopsies and 30% growth in MACI biopsies for the year, with a record quarterly high in the number of biopsies and the number of surgeons taking biopsies in the fourth quarter

Achieved over 30% growth in Epicel biopsies and burn centers treating patients with Epicel compared to 2020

Announced plans for a new state-of-the-art cell therapy manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters to support long-term growth

“We delivered another strong year of revenue growth and generated record adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow to end the year in a very strong financial position,” said Nick Colangelo, President and CEO of Vericel. “The Company continues to execute very well across all areas of the business, generating record revenue and biopsies for MACI in the fourth quarter and driving over 50% growth in Epicel revenue for the year. Looking forward, given the significant market opportunities and the continued progress across both of our franchises, we believe that we are well-positioned for continued strong revenue and profitability growth in 2022 and the years ahead.”

2022 Financial Guidance

Total net revenue for 2022 expected to be in the range of $178 to $189 million MACI revenue expected to be in the range of $132 to $141 million Epicel revenue expected to be in the range of $45.5 to $47.5 million

Gross margin expected to be approximately 70%

Adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be approximately 21%



Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Total net revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 increased 5% to $47.6 million, compared to $45.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Total net product revenue for the quarter included $37.3 million of MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) net revenue and $9.7 million of Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts) net revenue, compared to $34.7 million of MACI net revenue and $9.6 million of Epicel net revenue, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Total net revenue for the quarter also included $0.5 million of revenue related to the procurement of NexoBrid (concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain) by BARDA for emergency response preparedness, compared to $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $34.0 million, or 72% of net revenue, compared to $33.6 million, or 74% of net revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were $29.9 million, compared to $21.4 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to an increase in stock-based compensation expense driven by share price appreciation.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $4.5 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to net income of $12.2 million, or $0.25 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $12.8 million, or 27% of net revenue, compared to $16.0 million, or 35% of net revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2020. A table reconciling non-GAAP measures is included in this press release for reference.

Full-Year 2021 Results

Total net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased 26% to $156.2 million, compared to $124.2 million in 2020. Total net product revenue for the year included $111.6 million of MACI net revenue and $41.5 million of Epicel net revenue, compared to $94.4 million of MACI net revenue and $27.5 million of Epicel net revenue, respectively, in 2020. Total net revenue in 2021 also included $3.1 million of revenue related to the procurement of NexoBrid by BARDA for emergency response preparedness, compared to $2.2 million of revenue in 2020.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $106.0 million, or 68% of net revenue, compared to $84.2 million, or 68% of net revenue, in 2020.

Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $113.9 million, compared to $81.9 million in 2020. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to an increase in stock-based compensation expense driven by share price appreciation and lower spend in 2020 due to COVID-19-related factors.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $7.5 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to net income of $2.9 million, or $0.06 per share, in 2020.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $29.5 million, or 19% of net revenue, compared to $18.6 million, or 15% of net revenue, in 2020. A table reconciling non-GAAP measures is included in this press release for reference.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $129 million in cash and investments, compared to approximately $100 million as of December 31, 2020, and no debt.

About Vericel Corporation

Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The Company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. The Company also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.vcel.com .

GAAP v. Non-GAAP Measures

Vericel’s reported earnings are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, and represent earnings as reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Vericel has provided in this release certain financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Vericel’s management believes that the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA described in the release, which includes adjustments for specific items that are generally not indicative of our core operations, provides additional information that is useful to investors in understanding Vericel’s underlying performance, business and performance trends, and helps facilitate period-to-period comparisons and comparisons of its financial measures with other companies in Vericel’s industry. However, the non-GAAP financial measures that Vericel uses may differ from measures that other companies may use. Non-GAAP financial measures are not required to be uniformly applied, are not audited and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Vericel cautions you that all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, assumptions, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “continues,” “believe,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “future,” “potential,” “goals” and similar words or phrases, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or similar expressions.

Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, uncertainties associated with our expectations regarding future revenue, growth in revenue, market penetration for MACI and Epicel, growth in profit, gross margins and operating margins, the ability to achieve or sustain profitability, contributions to adjusted EBITDA, the expected target surgeon audience, potential fluctuations in sales and volumes and our results of operations over the course of the year, timing and conduct of clinical trial and product development activities, timing of the resubmission to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for NexoBrid seeking approval for the treatment of severe burns in the United States following MediWound’s receipt of a complete response letter on June 28, 2021, timing or likelihood of approval by the FDA of the NexoBrid BLA resubmission, the estimate of the commercial growth potential of our products and product candidates, availability of funding from BARDA under its agreement with MediWound for use in connection with NexoBrid development activities, competitive developments, changes in third-party coverage and reimbursement, our ability to supply or meet customer demand for our products, and the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business or the economy generally.

With respect to COVID-19, we are currently unable to predict whether the recent spread of the COVID-19 Delta and Omicron variants or a future resurgence of COVID-19 infections that may limit the effectiveness of approved vaccines will result in future restrictions on the performance of elective surgical procedures or affect the availability of physicians and/or their treatment prioritizations, cause healthcare facility staffing shortages, effect the willingness or ability of patients to seek treatment, or heighten the impact of the outbreak on the overall healthcare infrastructure. Other disruptions or potential disruptions include restrictions on the ability of Company personnel to travel and access customers for training, promotion and case support, delays in product development efforts, and additional government-imposed quarantines and requirements to “shelter at home” or other incremental mitigation efforts or initiatives that may impact our ability to source supplies for our operations or our ability or capacity to manufacture, sell and support the use of our products. With respect to NexoBrid, the COVID-19 pandemic may impact the FDA’s response times to future regulatory submissions, its ability to monitor our clinical trials, and/or conduct necessary reviews or inspections of manufacturing facilities involved in the production of NexoBrid, any or all of which may result in timelines being materially delayed, which could affect the development and ultimate commercialization of NexoBrid. The total impact of these disruptions could have a material impact on the Company’s financial condition, cash flows and results of operations.

These and other significant factors are discussed in greater detail in Vericel’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 24, 2022, and in other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date hereof and Vericel does not assume and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release except as required by law.

VERICEL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Product sales, net 47,050 44,256 153,075 121,968 Other revenue 541 973 3,109 2,211 Total revenue 47,591 45,229 156,184 124,179 Cost of product sales 13,559 11,582 50,159 39,951 Gross profit 34,032 33,647 106,025 84,228 Research and development 3,924 3,118 16,287 13,020 Selling, general and administrative 25,967 18,240 97,592 68,836 Total operating expenses 29,891 21,358 113,879 81,856 Income (loss) from operations 4,141 12,289 (7,854 ) 2,372 Other income (expense): Interest income 61 117 224 691 Interest expense (1 ) (1 ) (4 ) (6 ) Other income (expense) 8 (5 ) 52 (13 ) Total other income (expense) 68 111 272 672 Income (loss) before income taxes 4,209 12,400 (7,582 ) 3,044 Income tax (benefit) expense (326 ) 180 (111 ) 180 Net income (loss) 4,535 12,220 (7,471 ) 2,864 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic 0.10 0.27 (0.16 ) 0.06 Diluted 0.09 0.25 (0.16 ) 0.06 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 46,821 45,545 46,472 45,221 Diluted 49,939 48,101 46,472 47,282





RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (GAAP)

TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP MEASURE) - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 4,535 $ 12,220 $ (7,471 ) $ 2,864 Stock-based compensation expense 7,841 3,024 34,322 13,843 Depreciation and amortization 780 734 2,965 2,383 Net interest income (60 ) (116 ) (220 ) (685 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (326 ) 180 (111 ) 180 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 12,770 $ 16,042 $ 29,485 $ 18,585





VERICEL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,330 $ 33,620 Short-term investments 35,068 42,187 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $40 and $143, respectively) 37,437 34,504 Inventory 13,381 9,356 Other current assets 4,246 3,893 Total current assets 158,462 123,560 Property and equipment, net 13,308 7,633 Restricted cash 211 211 Right-of-use assets 45,720 50,105 Long-term investments 25,687 24,099 Other long-term assets 317 — Total assets $ 243,705 $ 205,608 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,016 $ 6,755 Accrued expenses 14,045 11,293 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,950 4,394 Other current liabilities 41 41 Total current liabilities 26,052 22,483 Operating lease liabilities 47,147 48,789 Other long-term liabilities 44 76 Total liabilities 73,243 71,348 Total shareholders’ equity 170,462 134,260 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 243,705 $ 205,608



