Worldwide Car Rental Industry to 2026 - Featuring Ace Rent, Dollar Car Rental and ZoomCar Among Others

The Global Car Rental Market is estimated to be USD 86.21 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 146.58 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.2%.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by the travel and tourism industry growth, increasing incorporation of advanced digital technologies in car rental services, and growing interest in self-driving vehicles. In addition, value-for-money car rental services and advances in rental processes are expected to lead to sizable demand in the market. The market may face possible challenges in the growth due to fluctuating crude oil prices impacts rental rates. Some factors, such as the lack of service providers in remote areas, may affect the market growth.
The future of the global car rental industry looks promising, with opportunities in the business and leisure travel industry. The market may expect to display the opportunities such as ongoing demand attributed to online car rental services and surge in penetration of smartphones coupled with the introduction of mobile apps from market players.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Ride-on Rentals, Zoom Car, Volkswagen, Urban Glider, Rental car.com, TOYOTA Rent a Car, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
- The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Car Rental Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growth in the Leisure And Corporate Travellers
4.1.2 Growing Trends of Ride Sharing, Micro-Mobility and Peer-To-Peer Car Sharing Services
4.1.3 Rising Availability of High-End Luxury and Economy Vehicles in Developing Regions
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Growth in Low-Cost Public Transportation
4.2.2 Lack of Service Providers In Remote Areas
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Ongoing Demand Attributed to Online Car Rental Services
4.3.2 Surge In Penetration of Smartphones with increasing Mobile Apps from Market Player
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices Impacts Rental Rates
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Car Rental Market, By Car Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Economy Cars
6.3 Luxury Cars
7 Global Car Rental Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Leisure/Tourism
7.3 Business
8 Global Car Rental Market, By Rental Category
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Short Term
8.3 Long Term
9 Global Car Rental Market, By Mode of Booking
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Offline
9.3 Online
10 Global Car Rental Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Self-Driven
10.3 Chauffeur-Driven
11 Global Car Rental Market, By Geography
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Ace Rent
13.2 AI-Futtaim Vehicles Rentals Company
13.3 Alamo Rent A Car
13.4 ANI Technologies
13.5 Avis Budget Group
13.6 Bandago Van Rental
13.7 Budget Car Rental
13.8 Capps Truck & Van Rental
13.9 CAR
13.10 Carzonrent
13.11 Dollar Car Rental
13.12 Eco Rent A Car
13.13 Enterprise Rent-A-Car
13.14 Essen Renting
13.15 Europcar Mobility
13.16 Fox Rent A Car
13.17 GlobalCarRental
13.18 Localiza
13.19 Lotte Rental
13.20 Rental Car.com
13.21 Ride on Rentals
13.22 Sixt
13.23 The Hertz Corporation
13.24 TOYOTA Rent A Car
13.25 Uber Technologies
13.26 UrbanGlider
13.27 Volkswagen
13.28 ZoomCar
14 Appendix
