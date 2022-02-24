Worldwide Car Rental Industry to 2026 - Featuring Ace Rent, Dollar Car Rental and ZoomCar Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Car Rental Market (2021-2026) by Car Type, Application, Rental Category. Mode of Booking, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Car Rental Market is estimated to be USD 86.21 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 146.58 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.2%.



Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the travel and tourism industry growth, increasing incorporation of advanced digital technologies in car rental services, and growing interest in self-driving vehicles. In addition, value-for-money car rental services and advances in rental processes are expected to lead to sizable demand in the market. The market may face possible challenges in the growth due to fluctuating crude oil prices impacts rental rates. Some factors, such as the lack of service providers in remote areas, may affect the market growth.



The future of the global car rental industry looks promising, with opportunities in the business and leisure travel industry. The market may expect to display the opportunities such as ongoing demand attributed to online car rental services and surge in penetration of smartphones coupled with the introduction of mobile apps from market players.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Ride-on Rentals, Zoom Car, Volkswagen, Urban Glider, Rental car.com, TOYOTA Rent a Car, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Car Rental Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growth in the Leisure And Corporate Travellers

4.1.2 Growing Trends of Ride Sharing, Micro-Mobility and Peer-To-Peer Car Sharing Services

4.1.3 Rising Availability of High-End Luxury and Economy Vehicles in Developing Regions

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Growth in Low-Cost Public Transportation

4.2.2 Lack of Service Providers In Remote Areas

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Ongoing Demand Attributed to Online Car Rental Services

4.3.2 Surge In Penetration of Smartphones with increasing Mobile Apps from Market Player

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices Impacts Rental Rates



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Car Rental Market, By Car Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Economy Cars

6.3 Luxury Cars



7 Global Car Rental Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Leisure/Tourism

7.3 Business



8 Global Car Rental Market, By Rental Category

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Short Term

8.3 Long Term



9 Global Car Rental Market, By Mode of Booking

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Offline

9.3 Online



10 Global Car Rental Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Self-Driven

10.3 Chauffeur-Driven



11 Global Car Rental Market, By Geography



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Ace Rent

13.2 AI-Futtaim Vehicles Rentals Company

13.3 Alamo Rent A Car

13.4 ANI Technologies

13.5 Avis Budget Group

13.6 Bandago Van Rental

13.7 Budget Car Rental

13.8 Capps Truck & Van Rental

13.9 CAR

13.10 Carzonrent

13.11 Dollar Car Rental

13.12 Eco Rent A Car

13.13 Enterprise Rent-A-Car

13.14 Essen Renting

13.15 Europcar Mobility

13.16 Fox Rent A Car

13.17 GlobalCarRental

13.18 Localiza

13.19 Lotte Rental

13.20 Rental Car.com

13.21 Ride on Rentals

13.22 Sixt

13.23 The Hertz Corporation

13.24 TOYOTA Rent A Car

13.25 Uber Technologies

13.26 UrbanGlider

13.27 Volkswagen

13.28 ZoomCar



14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yj0v8o

Attachment