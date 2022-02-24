CEX.IO Named Finalist for Best Exchange by Hedgeweek in Inaugural US Digital Assets Awards

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of products and services that connects people and businesses to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Hedgeweek US Digital Assets Awards 2022 in the category of Best Exchange. The inaugural Hedgeweek US Digital Assets Awards recognizes excellence among fund managers and service providers in the digital assets space. Winners will be announced later today at the Hedgeweek US Digital Assets Summit.

Will Evans, Managing Director, The Americas for CEX.IO noted of the Hedgeweek recognition, “We’re honored to be shortlisted for the award, which underscores the value we bring to hedge fund managers.”

Evans will also speak at the Summit as part of the “Unchartered Territories - Mapping the Regulatory Landscape,” panel. He noted, “The biggest concern we see facing the industry right now is lack of clarity, and how regulators will categorize each asset moving forward.”

As a global operation, CEX.IO has chosen a regulated path since its inception in 2013. Until a framework for cryptocurrencies was formalized in certain countries, the organization adopted a self-regulatory approach, implementing best practices from other leading financial organizations.

“We’ve always understood that to achieve mainstream adoption, the cryptocurrency industry must follow similar rules as other payment instruments do,” Evans added. “As steps towards regulation continue to make headway in the United States, CEX.IO remains a willing partner in these endeavors.”

CEX.IO’s growth trajectory remains strong. Earlier this month the company announced the appointments of two new C-Suite executives, Joel Kosloski as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and John Werneke as Chief Product Officer. In addition to these senior appointments, CEX.IO announced the addition of 30 new altcoins to meet market demand for greater asset selection and diversification, more than doubling the total amount of coins available to U.S. customers versus the same time last year.

ABOUT CEX.IO

Founded in 2013, CEX.IO works to connect people and businesses with opportunities in cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance. Our global ecosystem includes a market-leading exchange and offers 360-degree services to crypto market participants, including traders and financial institutions as well as non-professional and enterprise crypto holders. Our dedicated team includes over 300 global professionals across offices in the UK, USA, Gibraltar, Cyprus, and Ukraine.