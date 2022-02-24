Healthcare Triangle (HCTI) Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of DevCool, an Electronic Health Record (EHR) Focused Healthcare IT and Managed Services Company

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI), a leading provider of Healthcare and Life Sciences cloud transformation, managed services and data analytics platform company announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of DevCool, Inc. (“DevCool”). DevCool provides EHR Implementation and Managed Services to 6 of the top 10 Hospitals in the US and specializes in providing services to cancer research hospitals and university medical centres. Healthcare Triangle completed the transaction for a total consideration of approximately $7.7 million.



The acquisition is expected to add approximately $20 million in annual revenues and be accretive to EBITDA.

Speaking of the acquisition, Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman and CEO of Healthcare Triangle said, “We’re excited to close this transaction and we look forward to the many opportunities the combination will provide. We believe the combined entity will present a compelling offering for healthcare providers to improve the provisioning of patient care, reduce information technology costs, and enable faster EHR deployments. We expect this will induce healthcare providers of all kinds to adopt cloud technologies more rapidly, which will contribute to Healthcare Triangle’s continued growth.

“The acquisition has already solidified our business relationship with users of EPIC EHR software, and we’ve witnessed an increase in our EPIC client base, said Venkatachari. “The addition of DevCool’s clients base will strengthen HCTI’s leadership in California and the West Coast region in addition to our growing position across the U.S. We believe we will also have significant opportunities for synergistic cost improvements and cross selling opportunities as we combine our sales, operations and GoToMarket activities.”

