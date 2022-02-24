Andorix Completes In-Building Backbone Network at Thor Equities’ 800 Fulton Market, Enabling It to Become the Smartest Building in Chicago

CHICAGO and TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andorix, a smart building enabler and systems integrator for real estate properties, today announced the completion of the in-building converged network project at Thor Equities’ 800 W. Fulton Market, its first US-based new development commercial building. This network serves as the digital backbone to enable the capture of all building system and IoT sensor data into a central dashboard for analysis and continued optimization of building operations.



“In order to meet our vision of making 800 Fulton Market the smartest building in Chicago, we needed to partner with a technology provider who has successfully installed fibre-based network infrastructure in commercial buildings,“ says Peter McEneaney, Senior Vice President of Development and Construction at Thor Equities. “We chose to work with Andorix not only for their proven converged network technology in built buildings, but also for their ongoing managed service approach to help us integrate various building system data in a secure and operationally-efficient manner.”

Along with the installation of the Passive Optical Network (PON) infrastructure at 800 Fulton Market in Chicago, the project also included the installation of a Distributed Antenna System (DAS) and the setup and management of the Wi-Fi network for common areas, as well as the installation of a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) to enable the scalable and efficient collection of building-wide IoT sensor data.

“After successfully deploying our PON-based solution to over 40 built buildings in Canada, it was an honour to have been selected by Thor Equities to make 800 Fulton Market the smartest building in Chicago,” says Wayne Kim, CEO at Andorix. “This building is our entry to the US market, and we are continuing to roll out implementations of our in-building network solution to meet the scalability and security needs of US-based smart building developers.

Andorix’s in-building network infrastructure paves the way for various building system, applications and service data to be integrated onto one network without compromising security. This allows 800 Fulton to implement best-in-class tenant experience platforms that monitor indoor air quality, reduce energy consumption, and improve the overall comfort, health and wellness of its tenants. For more details, read the case study here.

About Andorix

Andorix is a smart building enabler and systems integrator for real estate properties. We help our customers maximize their property values by modernizing and optimizing their building operation with a focus on security, scalability and efficiency. Purpose-built for real estate operators, our vendor-agnostic digital infrastructure solution provides a platform to support 5G, IoT and future smart building technologies.

