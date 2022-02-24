Whole Earth Brands Launches Strategic ESG Framework

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: FREE), a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles, today announced the launch of its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) framework and strategic goal areas.



Centered on three pillars – producing sustainably, supporting thriving workers and communities, and enabling healthier lifestyles – the Whole Earth Brands ESG framework seeks to further and positively influence a host of important issues involving the company, its employees and the effect its production facilities can have on the environment and climate. Whole Earth Brands determined these pillars after a formal assessment process that included an outside consultant, internal interviews and external research.

“Our ESG vision is to bring goodness to people and to the planet,” said Albert Manzone, Chief Executive Officer of Whole Earth Brands. “Strong ESG performance is fundamental to our business strategy. It is reflected in everything we do, from product development to ingredient sourcing and manufacturing, and beyond. The launch of our ESG framework and strategic goal areas formalizes our intentions to be responsible corporate citizens.”

In the coming months, Whole Earth Brands plans to further develop measurable targets and a baseline to strategically address the key ESG issues identified through the materiality assessment process. These goal areas span:



Climate,

Packaging

Waste and water

Responsible sourcing

Diversity, equity and inclusion

Innovation and transparency

Equitable access



“My experience leading multiple companies through successful ESG journeys over the years has instilled the belief that creating, measuring and surpassing tangible goals is essential to functioning as a responsible business and making a positive impact on the world,” said Irwin D. Simon, Executive Chairman of Whole Earth Brands. “Our commitment to enabling wellness by offering natural alternatives and clean-label products supports our ability to deliver on our ESG vision over the next decade and beyond. We’re excited to launch this framework after our first full year operating as a public company and share this journey with customers, consumers, and investors.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning Whole Earth Brands, Inc. and its ESG efforts, plans and goals, and reflects Whole Earth Brands’ current beliefs and expectations. There can be no assurance Whole Earth Brands will be successful in reaching the goals. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the documents the Company files (or furnishes) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands is a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles and providing access to premium plant-based sweeteners, flavor enhancers and other foods through our diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delicious products, including Whole Earth Sweetener®, Wholesome®, Swerve®, Pure Via®, Equal® and Canderel®. With food playing a central role in people’s health and wellness, Whole Earth Brands’ innovative product pipeline addresses the growing consumer demand for more dietary options, baking ingredients and taste profiles. Our world-class global distribution network is the largest provider of plant-based sweeteners in more than 100 countries with a vision to expand our portfolio to responsibly meet local preferences. We are committed to helping people enjoy life’s everyday moments and the celebrations that bring us together. For more information on how we “Open a World of Goodness®,” please visit www.WholeEarthBrands.com .

