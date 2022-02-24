Cerence to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, announced today that it will be presenting at three upcoming investor conferences:



Annual Cowen Mobility Disruption Conference, March 2, 2022 at 2:20PM Eastern Time Berenberg Industrial Technologies Conference 2022, March 3, 2022 at 1:00PM Eastern Time

Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference, March 7, 2022 at 2:15PM Eastern Time



The format for each presentation will be a fireside chat featuring Stefan Ortmanns, Cerence CEO.

The events will be webcast and can be accessed in the “Events” tab under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://www.cerence.com/investors/events-and-resources.

The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website at www.cerence.com.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 400 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Investor Contact Information

Rich Yerganian

Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Cerence Inc.

Tel: 617-987-4799

Email: richard.yerganian@cerence.com