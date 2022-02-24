Achieve Life Sciences to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on March 10, 2022

SEATTLE and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial results and provide an update on the cytisinicline development program on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 4:30 PM EST.



To access the webcast, log on to the Investor Relations page of the Achieve website at http://ir.achievelifesciences.com/events-and-webcasts . Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (877) 472-9809 (U.S. & Canada) or (629) 228-0791 (International) and referencing conference ID 8066623. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on the website for 90 days.

About Achieve and Cytisinicline

Tobacco use is currently the leading cause of preventable death that is responsible for more than eight million deaths worldwide and nearly half a million deaths in the United States annually.1,2 More than 87% of lung cancer deaths, 61% of all pulmonary disease deaths, and 32% of all deaths from coronary heart disease are attributable to smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.2 Achieve’s focus is to address the global smoking health and nicotine addiction epidemic through the development and commercialization of cytisinicline.

Cytisinicline is a plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. It is believed to aid in smoking cessation by interacting with nicotine receptors in the brain by reducing the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms and by reducing the reward and satisfaction associated with smoking.



Cytisinicline is an investigational product candidate being developed for treatment of nicotine addiction and has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for any indication in the United States. For more information on cytisinicline and Achieve, visit www.achievelifesciences.com .

