AVID Products Proudly Announces Partnership With TERRA

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVID Products, a leader in mindful audio solutions that was named one of the top 10 EdTech companies by CIO Coverage, has announced a partnership with TERRA (The Electronics Reuse and Recycling Alliance) to offer a no-cost recycling solution for communities across the country. AVID is dedicated to reducing environmental impact and through this partnership will provide a universal solution that makes it easy to recycle all brands of headphones, headsets, earbuds and earphones, transcending markets and making a positive impact for school districts, businesses and more through the largest network of Certified Recyclers in North America. The Done with IT program is a simple, secure and sustainable electronics reuse and recycling program. Just visit avidproducts.com/terra and start recycling, or visit donewithit.org/avid-store.

"Eliminating e-waste contamination, which has reached crisis stage at national, state and local level, is integral to our sustainability mission at AVID Products. We are excited to partner with TERRA and Done with IT to offer their simple, secure and sustainable program to our customers and all communities. By simply printing a label, they can eliminate contamination of our air, land and water and maximize reuse and recycling of our natural resources." - Tom Finn, CEO & Employee co-owner AVID Products

E-waste, which makes up a mere 2% of solid waste, also accounts for 70% of the dangerous toxins entering the waste stream. Many of these toxins are extremely potent, and it has been demonstrated that a single gram of mercury is enough to contaminate a 20-acre lake. Unfortunately, when these toxins are improperly discarded, they leach into the environment, contaminating food and water supplies. TERRA assembled the largest network of e-Stewards and R2 Certified device refurbishment and e-waste recycling providers in North America to address these issues. TERRA's Done with IT program was created specially to engage with organizations of all types to mitigate this menace of the modern age.

"Only certified recyclers with either an R2 or e-Stewards certification can be trusted to securely and sustainably process used electronics. They adhere to rigorous standards and make continuous investments in best-practices to mitigate the dangers to human health and the environment associated with the improper disposal of e-waste." - Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA.

Delivering an impactful digital inclusion program and helping to close the digital divide, all while providing sustainable waste diversion resources to protect the environment and human health.

Contact AVID Products toll-free for more details at 888.575.AVID or visit avidproducts.com/terra

Established in 1953, AVID Products is a 100% employee-owned company in the heart of beautiful Middletown, RI. AVID is the only adaptive learning company that creates and advocates for mindful, innovative and accessible solutions for learners of all kinds who seek to develop themselves and enable a better future for others. Providing quality and value through audio solutions that enhance life's experiences.

