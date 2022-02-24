Fulcrum Therapeutics® to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be released on Thursday, March 3, 2022 before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide an update on recent corporate developments.
Dial-in Number
U.S./Canada Dial-in Number: 800-527-6973
International Dial-in Number: 470-495-9162
Conference ID: 7543846
Replay Dial-in Number: 855-859-2056
Replay International Dial-in Number: 404-537-3406
Conference ID: 7543846
An audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will also be available.
