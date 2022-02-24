JumpCloud Acquires MYKI

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud today announced it has acquired MYKI for its technology portfolio, engineering talent, and strong MSP relationships.



“Our directory platform is rapidly becoming the new IT backbone, centralizing critical functions around security, access, and identity management,” said Rajat Bhargava, CEO and founder of JumpCloud. “SME IT leaders know that a consolidated platform that handles user access to critical organization data and applications – from any device and anywhere – is far superior to using disparate point solutions in a patchwork approach that is not as robust and certainly not as easy to deploy. The MYKI team shares our vision for the importance of a directory platform. And, they are bringing a wealth of technology innovations and strong engineering talent that will enhance the JumpCloud platform and deliver superior security, ease of use, and value to our customers.”

A cloud directory platform plays a vital role in today’s environment of remote and hybrid work, increasing security threats, and employees who demand the freedom to use the devices they want from the locations where they want to work. JumpCloud’s acquisition of MYKI will accelerate the company’s expansion of its cloud directory platform with great technology, people, and distribution relationships.

JumpCloud did not disclose terms of the deal, which has already closed. MYKI employees have all been offered employment with JumpCloud. Current MYKI MSPs are being invited to join the JumpCloud MSP program.

The JumpCloud Directory Platform helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud® has a global user base of more than 150,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare.

