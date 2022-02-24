KnowBe4 Featured on CRN’s 2022 Security 100 List

Tampa Bay, FL, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named KnowBe4 to its annual Security 100 list. Recognizing leading IT channel security leaders, the Security 100 list honorees bring a combination of channel focus and trailblazing, innovative technology to solution providers.

Today, security continues to be a top concern for organizations of all sizes in all industries as hybrid-remote work becomes the new normal. Growing concerns around cybersecurity and critical data loss coupled with the need for protection from increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats is expected to fuel further market growth.

Recipients chosen for this year’s Security 100 list have been specifically selected by CRN editors for their outstanding channel-focused security offerings across five categories: Identity Management and Data Protection; Endpoint and Managed Security; Network Security; Web, Email and Application Security; and Security Operations, Risk and Threat Intelligence. This list serves as a comprehensive guide for solution providers, helping them to identify the top security vendors to team with as they build innovative solutions for their customers.

“We are thrilled to once again be included on this year’s Security 100 list by CRN,” said Tony Jennings, EVP global channel and international sales, KnowBe4 and a 2022 CRN Channel Chief. “We have been working hard over the last year to build up our channel team, which has helped to enhance our marketing and partner program efforts significantly. Making this list is an acknowledgement that we are standing out in the crowded and complex security vendor market.”

“With all the unexpected changes organizations have faced since the beginning of COVID-19, security still remains the most critical factor in business today. This year’s Security 100 list acknowledges industry-leading companies that deliver pioneering security offerings to the IT channel that can withstand a wide range of threats. These companies are laying the groundwork for the most advanced cybersecurity solutions,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.

