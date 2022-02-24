Latest Ambassador Cloud Dramatically Reduces Complexity Across the Entire Software Development Lifecycle for Kubernetes

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambassador Labs , the cloud native developer experience leader, today announced the newest release of Ambassador Cloud . Built on leading open source Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) projects, including Telepresence, Argo, and Emissary-ingress, Ambassador Cloud now features “ClickOps” capabilities to make it easier than ever for developers to code, test, ship, and run applications for Kubernetes. Any developer can begin using Ambassador Cloud for free and upgrade to a paid plan for as little as $5 per month.



“We built Ambassador Cloud to help developers do what they want to do most, which is write great code,” said Richard Li, Founder and CEO at Ambassador Labs. “The power of Kubernetes and the tools ecosystem to manage it adds a lot of complexity to the development process. Ambassador Cloud directly addresses the learning curve for developers to master this complexity with ease, allowing them to use their existing tools to simplify how they code, test, ship, and run their Kubernetes workflows from a single pane of glass and with just a few clicks.”

Ambassador Labs’ mission is to help organizations ship software faster in the cloud. This mission is fueled by the growth of Kubernetes: developers using Kubernetes increased 67% in 12 months, according to a recent report by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). Today, the role of a modern software developer goes well beyond writing code and now includes managing the suite of tools for release and runtime infrastructures using Kubernetes. Full stack developers are now becoming full lifecycle developers.

“The Ambassador platform lets us treat HTTP and TCP routes like any other Kubernetes object, which means CI/CD can manage them just like deployments or services,” said Bo Daley, Platform Engineer, Zipcar. “Operations does not have to get involved in setting up basics like routing, load balancing, and so on, removing development bottlenecks for us. Our developers get to declare just what they need and the platform makes their application accessible to the world as soon as it's deployed.”

Ambassador Cloud now includes a number of new features to reduce the complexity of building software for individual developers and cloud native teams:

Code and Test Services with Telepresence . Developers can set up a local dev environment that connects to a remote Kubernetes cluster, enabling you to use your existing tools and workflow for development. Users can now start a Telepresence session from a list of Kubernetes services and get a secure URL to view any code changes in real time using a point-and-click interface. Teams can also view code changes via a GitHub or GitLab organization, fostering code development collaboration in real time.

To support cloud native CI/CD, developers can manage an entire canary release workflow from a single pane of glass in Ambassador Cloud using CNCF project, Argo . Developers can open and merge pull requests, and monitor or even pause a canary release in just a few clicks.

To support cloud native CI/CD, developers can manage an entire workflow from a single pane of glass in Ambassador Cloud using CNCF project, . Developers can open and merge pull requests, and monitor or even pause a canary release in just a few clicks. Run Production Apps with Emissary-ingress. CNCF project Emissary-ingress makes it simple for developers to manage and observe traffic from the Internet to their Kubernetes services. Typically managed using a declarative, GitOps -style workflow, Ambassador Cloud simplifies this even further by allowing developers to create a Mapping straight from the Cloud user interface as a pull request. The Mappings are automatically generated from the Cloud and deliver best practice recommendations, such as timeouts and rate limits, so developers feel confident in the availability and resilience of their service workflows.



Pricing and Availability

Ambassador Cloud is available today and free to use for one Kubernetes namespace. Additional namespaces can be purchased with a credit card for as little as $5 per month.

Enterprise Kubernetes Solutions

For organizations with sophisticated requirements, Ambassador Labs now delivers enterprise Kubernetes solutions by combining access to expertise and tools to accelerate cloud native adoption. Our Enterprise Solutions team helps organizations implement cloud native best practices and confidently navigate complex architectural, governance, and security requirements. Learn more at getambassador.io/editions/enterprise .

About Ambassador Labs

Ambassador Labs, the cloud native developer experience leader, enables developers to code, ship, and run applications faster and easier than ever. Maker of top Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) open source projects, including Emissary-ingress and Telepresence, Ambassador Labs delivers a developer control plane for Kubernetes that integrates the development, deployment, and production infrastructure for developers and organizations worldwide including Microsoft, PTC, NVidia, and Ticketmaster. Ambassador Labs is backed by top investors including Insight Partners and Matrix Partners. Learn more and get started for free at www.getambassador.io .

Media Contact:

Lisa Williams

press@datawire.io

(339) 788-0067