Immutep to Present at Healthcare Investor Conferences

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announces Immutep has been invited present at investor conferences, as outlined below.

42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference - 7 to 9 March 2022

Presenter: Marc Voigt, CEO of Immutep

Presentation time & date: 9:10 am – 9:40 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Tuesday 8 March 2022

Webcast: A live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen108/immp/2022543

1-on-1 meetings: Management will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings with institutional investors. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their Cowen representative.

Information: https://www.cowen.com/conferences-and-events/42nd-annual-health-care-conference/

Maxim Growth Conference – 28 to 30 March 2022

Presenter: CEO Marc Voigt will participate in a fireside chat plus corporate presentation

Fireside chat time & date: 11:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Monday 28 March 2022

Registration: https://m-vest.com/events/2022-virtual-growth-conference

About Immutep

Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximize value to shareholders. Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States.

Immutep’s current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), a soluble LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG-3Ig), which is a first-in-class antigen presenting cell (APC) activator being explored in cancer and infectious disease. Immutep is also developing an agonist of LAG-3 (IMP761) for autoimmune disease. Additional LAG-3 products, including antibodies for immune response modulation, are being developed by Immutep’s large pharmaceutical partners.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website www.immutep.com or by contacting:

Australian Investors/Media:

Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS

+61 (0)406 759 268; cstrong@citadelmagnus.com