Berkeley Lights Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Reports full year 2021 revenue of $85.4 million, above pre-announced preliminary range
Reiterates 2022 revenue outlook

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in digital cell biology, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Recent Highlights

  • Achieved revenue of $85.4 million for the full year 2021, including $23.2 million for the fourth quarter, representing growth of 33% and 7% over the prior year periods

  • Grew installed base 48% year over year to 111 platforms, including 6 placed during the fourth quarter 2021

  • Increased strategic partnerships and services revenue by more than three-fold during 2021 to $19.9 million compared to $5.8 million in the prior year

  • Signed two new partnership agreements during the fourth quarter of 2021 with potential contract value of more than $8 million; additionally, one of the agreements includes downstream revenue participation in the form of a royalty

  • Increased recurring revenue to $19.2 million for the full year 2021, including $6.1 million for the fourth quarter, representing growth of 38% and 26%, respectively, over the prior year periods

  • Approval of Evusheld received from the FDA (authorized for emergency use only) based on antibodies discovered in collaboration with Vanderbilt University on the Berkeley Lights platform for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals who are moderately to severely immune compromised

“Berkeley Lights continues to access and understand live primary biology with unprecedented speed and scale, creating a transformative paradigm for how our customers can approach finding cures for disease,” said Berkeley Lights Chief Executive Officer Eric Hobbs, Ph.D. “In 2022, we look forward to further accelerating our strategic partnerships and services business with our high-throughput functional screening service that enables downstream economics to our differentiated offerings as well as growing our antibody therapeutics and cell therapy core markets."

Quarterly Financial Results

 Three Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)2021
2020
 (unaudited)(unaudited)
Revenue$23,186 $21,748 
Gross profit 15,959  14,806 
Gross margin % 69% 68%
Operating expenses 33,770  26,639 
Loss from operations (17,811) (11,833)
Net loss and net comprehensive loss (17,732) (12,128)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted (0.26) (0.19)
Total stock-based compensation 5,137  5,851 

Annual Financial Results

 Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)2021
2020
 (unaudited) 
Revenue$85,388 $64,303 
Gross profit 56,551  44,555 
Gross margin % 66% 69%
Operating expenses 127,340  84,949 
Loss from operations (70,789) (40,394)
Net loss and net comprehensive loss (71,724) (41,584)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted (1.08) (1.39)
Total stock-based compensation 21,222  10,917 

2022 Guidance Outlook

Berkeley Lights reiterates full year 2022 revenue to grow approximately 30% compared to full year 2021.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a leading Digital Cell Biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional, and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.          

Berkeley Lights’ Beacon and Lightning systems and Culture Station instrument are: FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our 2022 revenue outlook, our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Berkeley Lights, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2021
 2020
 2021
 2020
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)  
Revenue:       
Product revenue$13,317  $17,693  $56,575  $51,586 
Service revenue 9,869   4,055   28,813   12,717 
Total revenue 23,186   21,748   85,388   64,303 
Cost of sales:       
Product cost of sales 3,025   4,554   14,857   13,021 
Service cost of sales 4,202   2,388   13,980   6,727 
Total cost of sales 7,227   6,942   28,837   19,748 
Gross profit 15,959   14,806   56,551   44,555 
Operating expenses:       
Research and development 15,796   14,000   58,553   47,240 
General and administrative 10,450   7,783   43,400   23,202 
Sales and marketing 7,524   4,856   25,387   14,507 
Total operating expenses 33,770   26,639   127,340   84,949 
Loss from operations (17,811)  (11,833)  (70,789)  (40,394)
Other income (expense):       
Interest expense (229)  (362)  (1,171)  (1,436)
Interest income 33   89   175   338 
Other income, net 123   10   6   82 
Loss before income taxes (17,884)  (12,096)  (71,779)  (41,410)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (152)  32   (55)  174 
Net loss and net comprehensive loss$(17,732) $(12,128) $(71,724) $(41,584)
        
Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted$(0.26) $(0.19) $(1.08) $(1.39)
Weighted-average shares used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted 67,520,019   64,405,339   66,707,129   31,192,752 

Berkeley Lights, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

AssetsDecember 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
 (unaudited)  
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$178,096  $233,408 
Trade accounts receivable 25,942   12,939 
Inventory 14,547   11,047 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,985   8,175 
Total current assets 230,570   265,569 
Restricted cash 270   270 
Property and equipment, net 27,992   14,544 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,060   16,718 
Other assets 2,361   2,557 
Total assets$287,253  $299,658 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Trade accounts payable$8,198  $3,491 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,425   8,401 
Current portion of notes payable    11,594 
Deferred revenue 12,128   5,482 
Total current liabilities 32,751   28,968 
Notes payable, net of current portion 19,762   8,301 
Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,187   1,709 
Operating lease liability, noncurrent 24,337   15,899 
Total liabilities 79,037   54,877 
Stockholders’ equity:   
Convertible preferred stock     
Common stock 4   3 
Additional paid-in capital 471,820   436,662 
Accumulated deficit (263,608)  (191,884)
Total stockholders’ equity 208,216   244,781 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$287,253  $299,658 

