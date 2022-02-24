Berkeley Lights Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Reports full year 2021 revenue of $85.4 million, above pre-announced preliminary range

Reiterates 2022 revenue outlook

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in digital cell biology, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Recent Highlights

Achieved revenue of $85.4 million for the full year 2021, including $23.2 million for the fourth quarter, representing growth of 33% and 7% over the prior year periods





Grew installed base 48% year over year to 111 platforms, including 6 placed during the fourth quarter 2021





Increased strategic partnerships and services revenue by more than three-fold during 2021 to $19.9 million compared to $5.8 million in the prior year





Signed two new partnership agreements during the fourth quarter of 2021 with potential contract value of more than $8 million; additionally, one of the agreements includes downstream revenue participation in the form of a royalty





Increased recurring revenue to $19.2 million for the full year 2021, including $6.1 million for the fourth quarter, representing growth of 38% and 26%, respectively, over the prior year periods





Approval of Evusheld received from the FDA (authorized for emergency use only) based on antibodies discovered in collaboration with Vanderbilt University on the Berkeley Lights platform for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals who are moderately to severely immune compromised



“Berkeley Lights continues to access and understand live primary biology with unprecedented speed and scale, creating a transformative paradigm for how our customers can approach finding cures for disease,” said Berkeley Lights Chief Executive Officer Eric Hobbs, Ph.D. “In 2022, we look forward to further accelerating our strategic partnerships and services business with our high-throughput functional screening service that enables downstream economics to our differentiated offerings as well as growing our antibody therapeutics and cell therapy core markets."

Quarterly Financial Results

Three Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020

(unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 23,186 $ 21,748 Gross profit 15,959 14,806 Gross margin % 69 % 68 % Operating expenses 33,770 26,639 Loss from operations (17,811 ) (11,833 ) Net loss and net comprehensive loss (17,732 ) (12,128 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted (0.26 ) (0.19 ) Total stock-based compensation 5,137 5,851

Annual Financial Results

Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020

(unaudited) Revenue $ 85,388 $ 64,303 Gross profit 56,551 44,555 Gross margin % 66 % 69 % Operating expenses 127,340 84,949 Loss from operations (70,789 ) (40,394 ) Net loss and net comprehensive loss (71,724 ) (41,584 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted (1.08 ) (1.39 ) Total stock-based compensation 21,222 10,917

2022 Guidance Outlook

Berkeley Lights reiterates full year 2022 revenue to grow approximately 30% compared to full year 2021.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Berkeley Lights will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before market open on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time/8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.berkeleylights.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a leading Digital Cell Biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional, and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Berkeley Lights’ Beacon and Lightning systems and Culture Station instrument are: FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our 2022 revenue outlook, our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Media Contact Investor Contact Media@berkeleylights.com IR@berkeleylights.com

Berkeley Lights, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue: Product revenue $ 13,317 $ 17,693 $ 56,575 $ 51,586 Service revenue 9,869 4,055 28,813 12,717 Total revenue 23,186 21,748 85,388 64,303 Cost of sales: Product cost of sales 3,025 4,554 14,857 13,021 Service cost of sales 4,202 2,388 13,980 6,727 Total cost of sales 7,227 6,942 28,837 19,748 Gross profit 15,959 14,806 56,551 44,555 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,796 14,000 58,553 47,240 General and administrative 10,450 7,783 43,400 23,202 Sales and marketing 7,524 4,856 25,387 14,507 Total operating expenses 33,770 26,639 127,340 84,949 Loss from operations (17,811 ) (11,833 ) (70,789 ) (40,394 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (229 ) (362 ) (1,171 ) (1,436 ) Interest income 33 89 175 338 Other income, net 123 10 6 82 Loss before income taxes (17,884 ) (12,096 ) (71,779 ) (41,410 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (152 ) 32 (55 ) 174 Net loss and net comprehensive loss $ (17,732 ) $ (12,128 ) $ (71,724 ) $ (41,584 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (1.08 ) $ (1.39 ) Weighted-average shares used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted 67,520,019 64,405,339 66,707,129 31,192,752

Berkeley Lights, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)