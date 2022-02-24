New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Card Material Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material; Type ; and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232601/?utm_source=GNW

Systems enabled with smart cards are in use in several key applications in the telecommunications, healthcare, banking, entertainment, and transportation sectors.



Based on material, the smart card material market is segmented into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polycarbonate (PC), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polyethylene terephthalate-glycol (PETG), and others.The polyvinyl chloride segment held the largest share of the smart card material market in 2020.



This material is used for the manufacturing of contact and contactless cards. It makes the card tamper-proof, and weathering, heat, acid, and pressure resistant.



Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global smart card material market in 2020.The smart card materials market in the Asia Pacific region is mainly driven by the increasing use of smart cards in various applications.



There is a high use of smart cards in government, transportation, retail, and education sectors.The governments of various countries from the region are also focusing on installing smart card systems in public transportation.



All these factors are creating the demand for smart card materials in the region.



A few players operating in the global smart card material market includes Eastman Chemical Company, PetroChina Company Limited, Solvay S.A., KEM ONE, SABIC, 3A Composites GmbH, Teijin Limited, LG Chem, BASF SE, and Westlake Chemical Corporation.



The overall global smart card material market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the smart card material market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the smart card material market.

