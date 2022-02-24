Codex DNA to Present at the Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced that Todd R. Nelson, PhD, the company’s chief executive officer, will present virtually at the 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 9th at 2:10 pm Eastern time / 11:10 am Pacific Time. Additionally, Todd will participate in a ‘Synthetic Biology Enabling Technologies Panel’ on Monday, March 7th at 10:30 am Eastern time / 7:30 am Pacific Time.

The presentation and panel discussion will both be webcast live and can be accessed through a link on the investors section of Codex DNA’s website at https://ir.codexdna.com. An archived replay of each webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Codex DNA is enabling rapid, accurate, and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The company’s award-winning BioXp™ system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning, and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA/RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Codex DNA is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit codexdna.com.

