Global Residential Air Purifier Market (2022 to 2030) - Featuring LG Electronics, Dyson and Samsung Among Others

The global residential air purifier market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030. The market participants compete based on various parameters, including product performance, technical competence, price, quality, and corporate reputation. New product launches, technological investments, licensing agreements, and mergers and acquisitions are some of the strategies adopted by the participants to gain market share and strength their position in the market. For instance, in September 2020, MANN+HUMMEL introduced two new high-performance room air purifiers, namely OurAir SQ 2500 and OurAir TK 850.



OurAir SQ 2500 is ideal for spaces up to 200 m, whereas OurAir TK 850 is ideal for filtering air indoor spaces of up to 70 m. These air purifiers are suitable for installation in schools, offices, hospitals, airports, and retail spaces. The lockdown measures taken by governments of various countries have resulted in boosting the sales of home appliances such as air purifiers, cleaning appliances, kitchen appliances, and water filtration devices. Rising awareness regarding healthy living has contributed to the increased sales of air purifiers across the globe. The outdoor air quality in various cities across the globe has witnessed an improvement, meeting the WHO guidelines of clean air, on account of the lockdowns enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19.



The air quality, in terms of PM2.5 concentration levels, in various polluted cities including Wuhan (China), Seoul (South Korea), Sao Paulo (Brazil), New York City (U.S.), Mumbai (India), Milan (Italy), Los Angeles (U.S.), London (U.K.), and Delhi (India) witnessed a significant improvement. For instance, the air pollution in Delhi and Seoul declined by over 60% and 54%, respectively during the lockdown, whereas soot in Wuhan reduced by around 44%. Furthermore, according to NASA, nitrogen dioxide emissions witnessed a decline by over 30% over the Northeast U.S. in March 2020.



Covid-19 pandemic also induced various innovations involving not just trapping pollutants but also air borne bacteria and viruses.



For instance, in April 2021, O2Cure, a Gurugram, India-based start-up, developed an air purifier that has the ability to neutralize the COVID-19 causing the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This plug-and-play air purifier has been designed using RGF's patented PHI technology and is claimed to kill 99.63% of SARS-CoV-2 from air and surfaces within one hour. Indoor air quality in schools, offices, and other workplaces is essential for the comfort and health of the students and employees. Poor indoor air quality can cause fatigue, headache, and irritation of the eyes, throat, lungs, and nose, which can have a negative impact on the productivity of workers.



Some air contaminants can cause diseases such as asthma, whereas prolonged exposure to asbestos and radon can cause cancer. Factors contributing to poor indoor air quality include inadequate ventilation, poor temperature control, and low or high humidity. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has published the "Guide to Air Cleaners in the Home," which provides tips for selecting a portable air cleaner, HVAC filter, or furnace filter as well as other information on air cleaners. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also issued some guidelines related to indoor air quality. All these standards, guidelines, and regulations are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of air purifier market in the country.



Residential Air Purifier Market Report Highlights

The standalone type segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 65.5% in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period

The HEPA filter technology segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of around 40.0% in 2021

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of around 42.0% in 2021

