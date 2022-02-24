Identity Defined Security Alliance Opens Call for Submissions for Second Annual Identity Management Awards

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a nonprofit that provides vendor-neutral education and resources to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by combining identity and security strategies, today announced that submissions are open for the second annual Identity Management Awards, part of Identity Management Day 2022. Interested individuals and companies must submit nominations by Friday, March 25, 2022.



The second annual Identity Management Day, in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA), will be held on April 12, 2022. The event’s mission is to educate business leaders, IT decision makers and the public on the importance of identity management and key components including governance, identity-centric security best practices, processes, and technology, with a special focus on the dangers of not properly securing identities and related access credentials.

The 2022 Identity Management Awards recognize end user organizations along with their solution providers and leaders who are making identity management and security an enabler to business operations while reducing risk. There are four categories for the 2022 Identity Management Awards:

Identity Management Project of the Year – Enterprise: For end user organizations that have implemented an identity management and security project that exemplifies the use of identity management best practices while providing overall value to the business.





Identity Management Project of the Year – SMB: For end user organizations with less than 1,000 employees, that have implemented an identity management and security project that exemplifies the use of identity management best practices while providing overall value to the business.





Best Identity-Based Zero Trust Initiative: For end user organizations that have implemented a Zero Trust initiative based on strong identity management principles.





Identity Management Leader of the Year: For individuals from end user organizations who evangelize and progress identity management and security initiatives in their organization, help to protect their company against identity-related breaches, and work to educate the broader industry on the subject.



Last year’s winners included Tom Malta, Former Head of Identity and Access Management, Navy Federal Credit Union and the City of Boston. Finalists included Intermountain Healthcare, Sonrai Security, Starbucks and more.

Entry Requirements

The nomination process requires a brief entry form and is open now through Friday, March 25, 2022, at 5 p.m. MT. Anyone can nominate. However, the Identity Management Project of the Year and Best Identity-Based Zero Trust Initiative awards are end user focused, and vendors must submit with an end user in order to be considered. There is no submission fee. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges from the IDSA and NCA and announced on Identity Management Day, April 12, 2022.

To submit your nomination, please visit https://www.idsalliance.org/identity-management-day-2022-awards/

To get involved in Identity Management Day 2022, visit www.identitymanagementday.org .

About Identity Management Day

Identity Management Day, founded by the Identity Defined Security Alliance, and held the second Tuesday of April each year, aims to inform about the dangers of casually or improperly managing and securing digital identities by raising awareness, sharing best practices, and leveraging the support of vendors in the identity security space. To learn more and get involved, visit www.identitymanagementday.org .

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

The IDSA is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners that acts as an independent source of thought leadership, expertise, and practical guidance on identity centric approaches to security for technology professionals. The IDSA is a nonprofit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices, and resources.