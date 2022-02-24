Sectigo Announces Digital Accessibility Enhancements to Sectigo Certificate Manager

Roseland, NJ, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sectigo®, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced accessibility updates to its flagship product Sectigo Certificate Manager (SCM) that meet global compliance guidelines.

SCM’s new artificial intelligence automated accessibility tool via Equal Web enhances the user experience for those with limited vision or blindness, deafness, seizure disorders, and other disabilities. The accessibility widget allows users to make adjustments to the SCM application based on their preferences and earns SCM compliance in both the Section 508 U.S. regulation and global Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, known as WCAG 2.1.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this new accessibility tool to better accommodate all our unique users. Many of our customers and prospective users, especially from government agencies, need products that meet compliance regulations. This latest product enhancement meets that market demand and is a key differentiator for Sectigo in the Certificate Lifecycle Management space, opening up opportunities to grow our customer base and market share,” said Lindsay Kent, Senior Vice President of Products, Sectigo.

Sectigo’s accessibility updates to SCM include:

Navigation Adjustments

Screen Reader: One of the most important features for compliance, screen reader adjustments make SCM’s interface compatible for most screen readers like JAWS, NVDA, Voiceover, and more. Every feature and text is adjusted for blind and visually-impaired users.

Keyboard and Smart Navigations: Users with motor disabilities can navigate the screen by keyboard keys without using the mouse, and via smart navigation, they can use numeric keys.

Blinks Blocking: This feature stops blinking and flashing of moving elements to assist users with epilepsy.

Text Reader: The site's text can be read aloud.

Voice Commands: Users can dictate commands and text or navigate with a microphone.

Color and Content Adjustments

Custom Colors: Users can change the site’s background, headings, and text colors, as well as contrast and saturation, based on preference.

Custom Content: Font size, color, and size of the cursor can be changed. Plus, users can add image descriptions, highlight links, magnify text, and enter a readable mode in which the site's content is clearly displayed in a new window.

Reading Guide: A virtual bar will follow the cursor to improve the reader's focus.

Dictionary: Users can click on a word for the dictionary tool to define.

Users can click on a word for the dictionary tool to define. Virtual Keyboard: This enables users to type text using the mouse.

SCM is a leading, CA-agnostic, cloud-based CLM platform purpose-built to issue and manage the lifecycles of digital certificates to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With the added capability of managing certificates from third-party CAs, customers can leverage their investments with other CAs and manage the lifecycles through a central portal. SCM offers integrations with leading technology providers and advanced automation capabilities to fit in every IT environment.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading provider of digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions - trusted by the world’s largest brands. Its cloud-based universal CLM platform issues and manages the lifecycles of digital certificates issued by Sectigo and other Certificate Authorities (CAs) to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With over 20 years of experience establishing digital trust, Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers, including 36% of the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com.

