Global Intradermal injection Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

The intradermal injection market is projected to reach US$ 7,415.70 million by 2028 from US$ 3,513.26 million in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes waste reduction in healthcare delivery as an important aspect of strengthening health systems. Technological advancements have led to the development of surgical approaches that minimize waste and achieve better results with the available resources. The reusable intradermal devices are among the approaches that result in low waste generation, which has a net positive effect on the productivity of an economy. Along with this, the results of several meta-analyses also demonstrated that the intradermal delivery of drugs is able to reduce the intensity of adverse events, as a comparatively low concentration of the drug is required for achieving the optimum responses.

The factors mentioned above indicate the favorable condition for the rapid growth of this segment in the future.Over the past two decades, there has been an unprecedented surge in the demand for intradermal injections due to rising incidence of various diseases and increasing acceptance of intradermal vaccination and aesthetic procedures. Moreover, the demand for less invasive intradermal devices such as intradermal jet injectors, microinjections, and ballistic intradermal injections is also rising among the population for treatment and diagnostic purposes. As per the data of WHO, tuberculosis is the 13th leading cause of death, and about 10 million cases of TB have been recorded every year, which resulted in the sudden rise in the diagnostic rate of TB during the last decade and acts as one of the leading reason for increasing market size of tuberculin syringes. Moreover, the number of aesthetic procedures is increasing rapidly in North America and Europe.



Further, the availability of intradermal Influenza vaccine, hepatitis vaccine, and smallpox vaccine is boosting the intradermal injections market; also, the availability of COVID-19 intradermal vaccine in the clinical pipeline of various companies is expected to further trigger the growth rate of this market. During the past few years, an intense surge in the demand for intradermal vaccines has been observed, and various leading manufacturers have introduced intradermal injection simulators and training models for improving the skills of students and healthcare professionals to minimize the chances of errors. Therefore, the efficacy of intradermal infection is increasing continuously, indicating the bright future of this segment.

