The Worldwide Military Protective Eye-Wear Industry is Expected to Reach $166+ Million by 2028

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Protective Eye-Wear Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The military protective eyewear market was valued at US$ 110.48 million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 166.65 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Military protective Eyewear systems help military, paramilitary forces, and law enforcement officers defend their eyesight from ballistic, laser, radiological, and NBC threats. The demand for such equipment has increased dramatically in recent years due to increased military exercises and operations. Also, due to the increased potential of attacks by extremist and terrorist organizations using mines, bombs, and NBC or radioactive agents, there are increasing investments in developing protective Eyewear systems for military, paramilitary, and police personnel, which drives the growth of the military protective Eyewear market.

Moreover, the modern army's increasing requirement to operate at night and in low-light settings has resulted in considerable advancements in night vision systems. Night vision devices are essential equipment for a soldier during a war. Therefore, tremendous effort has been invested in research and development. As a result, various technologies have been developed, allowing for the use of a wide range of military night vision systems. Hence, advancements and contraction in night vision technologies would drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Military Protective Eyewear Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries. The unprecedented growth in the spread of the virus has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on vehicles and human movement. The US has the highest military expenditure across the world that makes this country largest market for military technologies. In addition, the military technology manufacturers observed a drop in deliveries for new defense technologies, cancelation or rescheduling of military orders and delivery, and labor shortage, which hampered their businesses and ability to deliver substantial volumes of new products to the customers. The increase in order backlogs and orders along with disrupted supply chain led to a decline in the revenues of the military protective Eyewear market.

