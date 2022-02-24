SmileDirectClub Selects Carestream Dental As Intraoral Scanner Partner

Deal Expands SmileDirectClub’s Use Of The Innovative Carestream Dental CS 3700 Intraoral Scanner Across Its SmileShop and Partner Network Locations



NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced a partnership with Carestream Dental to utilize their cutting-edge intraoral scanners throughout the Company’s global SmileShop footprint and Partner Network locations.

Following a successful pilot with the CS 3700 intraoral scanner in its SmileShops, SmileDirectClub selected Carestream Dental as its intraoral scanner partner of choice due to the scanner’s accuracy, quality, ease-of-use, and open network, which seamlessly integrates with the Company’s pioneering telehealth platform for orthodontia.

“SmileDirectClub created a better, smarter way to straighten your teeth, and we use breakthrough technology to continually improve all aspects of the experience for both doctors and their patients – our customers” said Dr. Jeffrey Sulitzer, Chief Clinical Officer, SmileDirectClub. “Carestream Dental’s intraoral scanners feature open connectivity, allowing for a smooth integration into our workflow which in turn helps our customers achieve their desired outcomes – a straighter smile that they love – faster.”

“Carestream is proud to partner with SmileDirectClub, a pioneer and leader in the growing clear aligner market, to expand distribution of our innovative intraoral scanners,” said Ed Shellard, D.M.D., chief dental officer, Carestream Dental. “We designed the CS 3700 with modern dentistry in mind, utilizing an open architecture for greater functionality across specialties, including this application of data collection in SmileDirectClub SmileShops and Partner Network locations.”

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies, enabling care to more than 1.5 million customers around the world.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

About Carestream Dental

Carestream Dental is committed to transforming dentistry, simplifying technology and changing lives. In this pursuit, we focus on providing cloud solutions and technology for practice and clinical management for dental practices, groups, DSOs and partners. For more information, please visit carestreamdental.com.

