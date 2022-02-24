Bonso Reports Half Year Results

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonso Electronics International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) today announced its unaudited results for the six-month period ended September 30, 2021.



Bonso reported a net loss for the six-month period ended September 30, 2021, of $2.10 million, or $0.44 basic loss per share, as compared to net income of $0.20 million, or $0.04 basic and diluted earnings per share, posted during the six-month period ended September 30, 2020. Net revenue for the six-month period ended September 30, 2021, decreased 26.1% to $6.0 million from $8.1 million for the six-month period ended September 30, 2020. The decreased net income resulted principally from the decrease in revenue related to the Company’s pet electronic products for the six-month period ended September 30, 2021.

Mr. Andrew So, President and CEO stated: “Our net revenue during the six-month period ended September 30, 2021, decreased as a result of decreased sales of pet electronic products through online sales channels. Due to competition from other similar products, both selling price and sales volume decreased. We continue to manufacture new pet electronic products and purchase other related products to increase our sales and market share.”

Furthermore, Mr. So stated: “The required government approvals for the redevelopment of our old factory site in Shenzhen have been delayed due to the pandemic. Further, we believe the recent liquidity problems of several of China’s largest property developers have contributed to governmental delays across the property development sector. We are working with our development partner to obtain the remaining governmental approvals for the redevelopment of the Shenzhen factory. The redevelopment project has been delayed, and this will affect the timing on completion of the project.”

About Bonso Electronics

Bonso Electronics designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets a comprehensive line of electronic scales, weighing instruments and pet electronics products. Bonso products are manufactured in the People's Republic of China for customers primarily located in North America and Europe. Company services include product design and prototyping, production tooling, procurement of components, total quality management, and just-in-time delivery. Bonso also independently designs and develops electronic products for private label markets. Bonso rents factory space and equipment to third parties and is also continuing the process to obtain the necessary approvals to redevelop the land upon which its Shenzhen factory is located. For further information, visit the Company's web site at http://www.bonso.com.

This news release includes forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward looking statements may be identified by such words or phrases as "should," "intends," "is subject to," "expects," "will," "continue," "anticipate," "estimated," "projected," "may," "I or we believe," "future prospects," "our strategy," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements made in this press release that relate to the redevelopment of our old Shenzhen factory involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those expected and stated in this announcement. We undertake no obligation to update "forward-looking" statements.





-- Tables to Follow –

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

March 31, September 30, 2021 2021 $ in thousands $ in thousands (Audited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 10,060 7,575 Trade receivables, net 1,279 1,665 Other receivables, deposits and prepayments 466 883 Inventories, net 1,097 1,959 Income tax recoverable 5 5 Financial instruments at fair value 504 608 Total current assets 13,411 12,695 Investment in life settlement contracts 163 165 Financial instruments at amortized cost 523 - Other intangible assets 1,813 1,674 Deferred tax asset 779 779 Right-of-use assets 232 179 Property, plant and equipment, net 9,500 9,421 Total assets 26,421 24,913 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Notes payable - secured 25 62 Bank loans - secured 967 524 Accounts payable 572 1,806 Contract liabilities 317 317 Accrued charges and deposits 3,165 3,292 Refund liabilities 29 29 Payable to affiliated party 79 - Income tax payable 165 165 Lease liabilities 105 106 Total current liabilities 5,424 6,301 Lease liabilities, non-current 127 73 Long-term deposit received 701 701 Long-term loan 2,773 2,841 Total liabilities 9,025 9,916 Stockholders’ equity Common stock par value $0.003 per share - authorized shares - 23,333,334 - issued shares: Mar 31, 2021 - 5,828,205; Sep 30, 2021 - 5,828,205 17 17 outstanding shares: Mar 31, 2021 - 4,857,187; Sep 30, 2021 - 4,857,187 Additional paid-in capital 22,795 22,795 Treasury stock at cost: Mar 31, 2021 - 971,018; Sep 30, 2021 - 971,018 (3,082 ) (3,082 ) Accumulated deficit (4,323 ) (6,437 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,989 1,704 17,396 14,997 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 26,421 24,913

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in United States Dollars)