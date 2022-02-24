New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Revolving Doors Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Operation Type, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232596/?utm_source=GNW

These doors are energy efficient and help reduce the loss of heating or cooling of the buildings.



The rise in construction of high-tech airports, cinema halls, grand hotels, shopping malls, and others is expected to influence the revolving doors market growth during the forecast period.A rapid rise in construction activities and an increase in the adoption of door automation in developed and developing countries are propelling the growth of revolving doors market size.



These doors support secure, easy, fast, and accurate operations. The rising implementation of automatic doors in commercial and industrial spaces, and growing awareness about new and developing technologies are expected to offer ample opportunities for the revolving doors market growth.



North America led the revolving doors market in 2020, majorly due to presence of a large of number of data centers.States such as California, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Arizona, Washington, North Carolina, Virginia, Ontario, and British Colombia have become data center hubs in the region.



Companies such as CenturyLink, Digital Realty Trust, L.P., Equinix Inc., and AT&T, Inc. are among the leading data center colocation players in North America, and they are expanding at an exponential rate. Further, a rise in spending across APAC countries for maintaining security in office premises across the commercial, industrial, and government sectors is driving the adoption of advance revolving doors. For instance, in 2018, the Chinese Government increased its spending for domestic security. The country reported an increase in spending by 6.1% of the total defense budget for domestic security. Such surge in government spending on domestic security is subsequently driving the adoption of advanced security systems across restricted areas, thereby creating favorable opportunities for the revolving doors market growth.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Revolving Doors Market



Prolonged lockdown periods due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a huge decline in the growth of the construction industry in APAC in 2020.Different companies in the region discontinued their production activities in the initial phase of COVID-19 pandemic to keep a check on the spread of the disease.



This halt in production for an indefinite period disturbed supply chains in various Asian countries, including India and China.Moreover, maintaining the quality of the projects is one of the most important challenges faced by construction players in the region as each country functions with a different regulatory framework.



However, with relaxations in lockdown restrictions and ongoing vaccination process the raw material shipment and industrial activities have grown steadily, which boosted the growth of the revolving doors market in APAC in 2021.



ASSA ABLOY, CoMETA SpA, dormakaba Group, GEZE GmbH, Horton Automatics, KONE Oy, Manusa, Royal Boon Edam International B.V., Stanley Access Technologies LLC, and TORMAX are among the key players operating in the global revolving doors market.



The overall revolving doors market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the revolving doors market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast of the revolving doors market with respect to all market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the revolving doors market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232596/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________