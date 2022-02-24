Worldwide Online Gambling Industry to 2027 - Featuring 888 Holdings, Betsson AB and Intralot Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Gambling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global online gambling market reached a value of US$ 72.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 131.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.96% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Online gambling, or virtual gambling, refers to betting on casino or sports-based activities over the internet. In comparison to in-person gambling, online gambling does not involve physical interaction of players and all the sessions are moderated by computer programs. Players can virtually play various games, such as sports betting, blackjack, poker, roulette and slot machines. They can download gambling software on their personal computers or can play through a website. Online gambling offers various benefits, such as cashless transactions, accessibility through any electronic device, customizable budget and real-time gambling experience for the players.
Global Online Gambling Market Trends and Drivers:
Rapid urbanization, along with the increasing penetration of the internet across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, legalization and cultural approval of online betting in various developed countries are also providing a boost to the market growth. Online sports companies are also attaining high-profile sponsorships with various football and racing clubs, which helps attract new users. In line with this, convenient access to online casinos that can be used through mobile phones is also creating a positive impact on the online gambling industry.
Various technological advancements, such as the development of virtual reality (VR) and blockchain tools, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. These technologies aid in maintaining the transparency of gambling activities and provide an immersive experience to the player. Other factors, including increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the advent of bitcoin gambling, are expected to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global online gambling market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on game type and device.
Breakup by Game Type:
- Sports Betting
- Football
- Horse Racing
- E-Sports
- Others
- Casino
- Live Casino
- Baccarat
- Blackjack
- Poker
- Slots
- Others
- Others
Breakup by Device:
- Desktop
- Mobile
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The global online gambling industry is highly fragmented with the presence of several small and large players. Some of the leading players in the market are:
- 888 Holdings PLC
- Bet365 Group Ltd.
- Betsson AB
- Cherry Spelgladje AB
- Flutter Entertainment Plc
- Galaxy Entertainment Group
- GVC Holdings Plc
- Intralot
- Kindred Group Plc
- LeoVegas AB
- MGM Resorts International
Key Questions Answered in this Report
1. What is the market size for the global online gambling market?
2. What is the global online gambling market growth?
3. What are the global online gambling market drivers?
4. What are the key industry trends in the global online gambling market?
5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global online gambling market?
6. What is the global online gambling market breakup by game type?
7. What is the global online gambling market breakup by device?
8. What are the major regions in the global online gambling market?
9. Who are the key companies/players in the global online gambling market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Online Gambling Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Game Type
6.1 Sports Betting
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Football
6.1.2.2 Horse Racing
6.1.2.3 E-Sports
6.1.2.4 Others
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Casino
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 Live Casino
6.2.2.2 Baccarat
6.2.2.3 Blackjack
6.2.2.4 Poker
6.2.2.5 Slots
6.2.2.6 Others
6.2.3 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Device
7.1 Desktop
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Mobile
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Region
9 SWOT Analysis
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12 Price Indicators
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 888 Holdings Plc
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.2 Bet365 Group Ltd.
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.3 Betsson AB
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.4 Cherry Spelgladje AB
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5 Flutter Entertainment Plc
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.6 Galaxy Entertainment Group
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.7 GVC Holdings Plc
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7.3 Financials
13.3.8 Intralot
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.9 Kindred Group Plc
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9.3 Financials
13.3.10 LeoVegas AB
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10.3 Financials
13.3.11 MGM Resorts International
13.3.11.1 Company Overview
13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.11.3 Financials
13.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/orjohx
Attachment