Ehave, Inc. Licensing Partner Vastmindz Seen By Millions Of Viewers On Unicorn Hunter

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a leading healthcare services and technology company, announced today that its AI technology licensing partner, Vastmindz, was recently featured on Unicorn Hunters, "the most iconic business series of recent times," according to Forbes magazine. The episode featuring Vastmindz is now streaming on UnicornHunters.com, Binge Networks, LinkedIn Broadcast, Facebook Video, YouTube, and Vimeo.

Vastmindz CEO Nikhil Sehgal pitched to the investment panel on the Unicorn Hunters show. Panelist Steve Wozniak, who is the cofounded Apple Computer with Steve Jobs, commented “What engineer can communicate that well, it’s very unusual. He was on top of everything going on in his business!”

Vastmindz aims to transform regular consumer technology devices into comprehensive health screening tools using artificial intelligence. in 2022, Ehave plans to monetize the AI technology it licensed from Vastmindz to expand the Ehave Dashboard and MetaHealthU offering. The AI technology will provide the Ehave Dashboard and MetaHealthU App with the ability to identify an individual's physiological condition, such as Heart Rate, Heart Rate Variability (HRV), Respiration Rate, Oxygen Saturation Level, and other vital statistics. These changes in physiological condition will be identified by extracting information about changes in light absorption on an individual’s facial skin. No different than taking a selfie, the changes are captured within the RGB pixel values of camera frames and converted into various physiological vitals utilizing Vastmindz proprietary AI.

Ehave has licensed AI technology from Vastmindz as another tool to bring the Ehave Dashboard and MetaHealthU app to market. The AI technology to be included in the Ehave Dashboard and Ehave MetaHealthU app leverages years of research in artificial intelligence and computer vision to develop solutions that can perform tasks remotely without physical contact. More specifically, the computer vision technology will provide the Ehave Dashboard and MetaHealthU app with the ability to identify an individual's physiological condition, such as Heart Rate, Heart Rate Variability (HRV), Respiration Rate, Oxygen Saturation Level, and other vital statistics. These changes in physiological condition will be identified by extracting information about changes in light absorption on an individual’s facial skin. The changes are captured within the RGB pixel values of camera frames and converted into various physiological vitals utilizing Vastmindz proprietary AI.

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, Inc., said, "Vastmindz has the capability to transform run of the mill consumer devices into health screening tools with their AI-powered technology. Ehave's partnership with Vastmindz will provide us with an opportunity to make healthcare more accessible around the globe, by improving people's awareness of their personal health and wellness. Vastmindz appearance on Unicorn Hunters is a great example of the companies Ehave has chosen to partner with. This should provide a tremendous vote of confidence for our shareholders as validation of our business plan."

Unicorn Hunters is a global platform with an audience of more than 14.5 million viewers around the world, whose mission is to democratize access to wealth-building opportunities for founders and investors. Featured companies are vetted and selected by business and policy experts. Vastmindz was nominated to appear on the show by Microsoft for Startups. Based in the United Kingdom, it is the first international company to be featured.

Unicorn Hunters was created by TransparentBusiness and produced by reality TV icon Craig Plestis (I Can See Your Voice, The Masked Singer). On the show, founders looking to hit the coveted $1 billion valuation, pitch the world and the Circle of Money made up of Steve Wozniak (co-founder of Apple), Rosie Rios (former Treasurer of the United States), Lance Bass (artist and investor), Moe Vela (former Director of Administration to Joe Biden), Silvina Moschini (CEO of SheWorks!), Alex Konanykhin (CEO of TransparentBusiness), Chris Diamantopoulos (social entrepreneur and actor in Silicon Valley, HBO series), and John Bercow (former Speaker of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom). This episode features a guest appearance by pro-athlete and all-star NBA player Dwight Howard.

Episodes of Unicorn Hunters are streaming now on UnicornHunters.com with parallel distribution on Binge Networks, LinkedIn Broadcast, Facebook Video, YouTube, and Vimeo.

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave is a leading healthcare services and technology company, focused on progressing psychedelics-to-Therapeutics by engineering novel compounds and new treatment protocols for treating brain health. Together with our network of scientists and mental health professionals, we are on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues, leveraging clinical data to help us achieve optimal patient outcomes. Ehave’s operations span across the entire USA, Canada, Jamaica, and Australia. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com.

About Unicorn Hunters

Unicorn Hunters aims to become the most-watched and the most impactful business show in the world and the world's first unicorn-minting factory. The show provides investors with transparent access to select pre-IPO investment opportunities and boosts innovation by financing emerging growth companies. It also provides an opportunity to invest in historically marginalized or disenfranchised global entrepreneurs such as women, minorities, and LGBTQ+. Visit unicornhunters.com/press for more information.

About Vastmindz

Vastmindz is democratizing access to healthcare by making it more accessible and affordable to everyone around the world, through its AI-driven technology. By providing a highly accessible solution that can regularly collect physiological data about an individual, Vastmindz can improve health and wellness globally and potentially help in preventing chronic disease development which accounts for 70% of worldwide deaths.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a41afc0b-e255-44d3-ab64-cc6218bc584a