SFLMaven on Pace for Significant Revenue Growth in 2022 as Company Finalizes Purchase of Metaverse Real Estate

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to provide current and prospective shareholders with an update on performance as well as qualitative and quantitative guidance for the Company’s outlook ahead.

“When we closed last year, we pointed to a number of key tailwinds driving our jewelry business that could factor into accelerating growth in 2022,” stated Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. “So far, that seems to be playing out this year, with our Q1 performance putting us on pace for double-digit organic growth, which helps to lay a sturdy foundation as we expand into new domains, including non-fungible tokens and the Metaverse.”

Management notes that the Company is poised to conduct its biggest auction sale of the year this evening. The three weeks ending on Thursday, February 17, saw sales of $305k, $202k, and $252k. With a strong showing tonight, the Company will have topped $1 million in sales over a 4-week period.

Hence, management believes SFLMaven is now on pace to potentially drive more than $12.5 million in jewelry sales in 2022, or 16-20% growth over the Company’s performance in 2021.

Ladin added, “This outlook does not include any boost we may see after becoming fully established as the first-mover in the Metaverse marketplace for high-end vintage digital jewelry items for avatar use. As recently noted, we are very close to finalizing our purchase of real estate in Decentraland, and I look forward to disclosing full details once that purchase is finalized, likely over coming days.”

