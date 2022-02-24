Fogo de Chão to Open New Southern California Location in El Segundo

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, announced today it has signed a lease agreement to open at 2121 Rosecrans Ave in El Segundo, just steps from Manhattan Village and Manhattan Beach. The new location will be Fogo’s fourth in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, joined by locations in Beverly Hills, Downtown Los Angeles and Irvine Spectrum.



“We’ve been fortunate to offer the Los Angeles area a dining experience of discovery for the past 17 years and look forward to expanding our reach by bringing the culinary art of churrasco to more guests throughout Southern California,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “We’re honored to be part of the lively El Segundo culinary scene and look forward to welcoming guests through our doors for years to come.”

The El Segundo restaurant will feature a sleek, modern exterior and a warm interior design featuring an open-air churrasco bar where guests can dine and watch gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill different cuts of meat over an open flame. Simply seasoned, fire-roasted meats are the core of the Full Churrasco dining experience where guests can discover a variety of flavors ranging from premium filet mignon and bone-in cowboy ribeye; decadent beef ribs and lamb chops; and house specialties Picanha (prime cut of the top sirloin) and Fraldinha (bottom sirloin with strong marbling for robust flavor). A white Carrera Market Table will anchor the dining room and offer fresh and seasonal salads, exotic fruits, vegetables, superfoods, imported charcuterie and more.

The new restaurant will feature unique design aesthetics to enhance the guest experience including towering glass wine cases displaying South America’s finest varietals and dry aged meat lockers for in-house aging with indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. long bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor. The new location will also include two covered outdoor patios for al fresco churrasco dining. Fogo’s “next level” design concept includes an elevated Bar Fogo experience with lounge seating and a dedicated bar staff designed to allow guests to linger during all-day happy hour and discover something new from a craft cocktail to premium whiskey and bourbon. The El Segundo location will also offer Fogo To-Go and Offsite Catering so guests can enjoy Fogo in any space.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

