Armored Things Adds Corporate Real Estate Veteran Robert Teed to its Board of Advisors

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armored Things, an occupancy analytics software company, today announced the addition of corporate real estate veteran Robert Teed to its Board of Advisors. Teed, the founder of Integri Group and a long-time real-estate professional, will help Armored Things expand on its success to date in corporate real estate to help clients improve the ROI of their workplaces and provide better visitor and employee experiences.



Armored Things’ AI-powered occupancy analytics platform supports smarter space management by helping workplace professionals understand physical spaces in entirely new ways to enable data-driven decisions related to space utilization, crowd density, guest experience, maintenance, and real estate investment. The platform leverages existing Wi-Fi, camera and sensor infrastructure to provide a complete picture of how and when people occupy the spaces they manage. Users gain fast time to value and eliminate unnecessary cost and technology maintenance by eliminating new sensor or hardware requirements. Users benefit from better space utilization, improved visitor experiences, and more efficient staffing and maintenance services.

In his role on Armored Things’ Board of Advisors, Teed brings three-plus decades in the technology, corporate real estate and financial services sectors, with a particular focus on the physical and experiential workplace. As the founder of Integri Group, LLC, he provides thought-leadership, strategic advisory, leadership and executive coaching, and consulting to his corporate clients. His experience also includes executive leadership roles in corporate real estate, corporate services, and facilities management at ServiceNow, DocuSign, and Polycom, among others.

In addition to his support of Armored Things, Teed sits on the advisory boards of BeyondHQ, CoDesign, WorkSmart and LiquidSpace. As part of his commitment to the corporate real estate industry, Teed is also actively involved in CoreNet Global, having served in several board and leadership positions within its Northern California Chapter.

“Creating great workplace experiences while employee preferences are shifting so significantly towards choice and flexibility is a huge challenge for corporate real estate leaders,” said Teed. “Legacy approaches to space utilization and space allocation strategies no longer work in many cases. Armored Things’ ability to use existing infrastructure to provide real-time utilization data and actionable insights gives corporate real estate leaders the ability to deliver the right workplace, at the right time, to the right people.”

“Robert has a tremendous track record in the corporate real estate field and has helped guide businesses on the use of their spaces through the disruptions of the last two years,” said Julie Johnson Roberts, co-founder and CEO of Armored Things. “He understands the value of real-time data and analytics in both short- and long-term space planning decisions, and will be instrumental in helping us build on our success in the commercial real estate and corporate campus market.”

About Armored Things

Armored Things is a Boston-based software company for smart space management. Its AI platform delivers occupancy analytics for space optimization at large venues, corporate campuses, and colleges. Armored Things leverages existing data sources such as Wi-Fi, cameras and sensors to provide anonymous, real-time and predictive analytics. The software delivers actionable intelligence so space planners can make better use of the spaces they have. For more information, visit https://www.armoredthings.com/.

