Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

| Source: Dassault Systemes SE Dassault Systemes SE

Vélizy-Villacoublay, FRANCE

Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, FranceFebruary 24, 2022

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2021)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: February 16 to 18, 2022

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of the issuerDate of tradingIdentification code of the financial instrumentDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8616-Feb-22FR0014003TT8476 70041,2428XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8616-Feb-22FR0014003TT8288 20041,2196DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8616-Feb-22FR0014003TT826 80041,2331TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8617-Feb-22FR0014003TT8478 24641,9760XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8617-Feb-22FR0014003TT8288 70041,9538DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8617-Feb-22FR0014003TT827 00041,9650TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8618-Feb-22FR0014003TT870 69641,8598XPAR

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations’ Contacts
François-José BORDONADO / Béatrix MARTINEZ
investors@3ds.com
+33 (0)1 61 62 69 24

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.


Attachment


Attachments

Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares