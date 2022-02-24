Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

English French

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — February 24, 2022

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2021)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)

Type of securities: Ordinary shares

Period: February 16 to 18, 2022

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 16-Feb-22 FR0014003TT8 476 700 41,2428 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 16-Feb-22 FR0014003TT8 288 200 41,2196 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 16-Feb-22 FR0014003TT8 26 800 41,2331 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 17-Feb-22 FR0014003TT8 478 246 41,9760 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 17-Feb-22 FR0014003TT8 288 700 41,9538 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 17-Feb-22 FR0014003TT8 27 000 41,9650 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 18-Feb-22 FR0014003TT8 70 696 41,8598 XPAR

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

