HMNC Brain Health Appoints Dr. Bertram Müller-Myhsok as Head of Precision Psychiatry

Appointment accelerates Company’s development roadmap in targeted therapies for neuropsychiatric disorders

The Head of the Statistical Genetics Research Group at Max-Planck-Institute of Psychiatry in Munich is one of the most renowned scientists in the field of precision psychiatry and brings vast experience in human genetics

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMNC Brain Health (“HMNC'' or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of personalized therapies in psychiatry, announced today the appointment of Dr. Bertram Müller-Myhsok as its new Head of Precision Psychiatry, effective March 1, 2022. The Head of the Statistical Genetics Research Group at Max-Planck-Institute of Psychiatry in Munich has signed an additional contract with HMNC Brain Health next to his position at the Max-Planck-Institute. In his new role, Dr. Müller-Myhsok will help the Company to accelerate the development of differentiated treatment options through the combination of novel interventions with precision applications.

Dr. Müller-Myhsok is one of the most influential scientists in the field of precision psychiatry and has already led the development of HMNC Brain Health’s companion diagnostic tests for the Nelivabon and Cortibon projects in the context of the Company’s close collaboration with the Max-Planck-Institute of Psychiatry. As Head of Precision Psychiatry, Dr. Müller-Myhsok’s decades of experience in human genetics research will allow HMNC Brain Health to advance its work utilizing genetic analyses and artificial intelligence to better detect the underlying genetic or physiological causes of disorders in specific individuals and develop personalized therapies for neuropsychiatric disorders. In addition, Dr. Müller-Myhsok will advance the development of HMNC Brain Health’s nascent AI platform, combining various genetic tests into one companion diagnostic for all HMNC assets, making genetic testing for the ideal personalized treatment option much more convenient for patients and doctors.

“As we work to pioneer precision medicine for the psychiatric space, Dr. Müller-Myhsok's extensive knowledge of genetics analysis will play a crucial role in helping advance our unique pipeline for targeting both major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression,” said Dr. Hans Eriksson, Chief Clinical Development Officer at HMNC Brain Health. “It is a privilege to welcome such a well-renowned scientist and leader in the industry who will further strengthen our program and be an integral part of our areas of specialization.”

“We are in an era where novel interventions are entering the psychiatric space and I am honored to join HMNC’s team of innovators disrupting the industry and personalizing therapies that will be truly beneficial for patients,” said Dr. Müller-Myhsok. “Now more than ever, millions of individuals are suffering with mental health issues and the current one size fits all approach isn’t working. I look forward to helping develop psychiatry into an even more sophisticated and individualized scientific discipline.”

Next to his new position at HMNC Brain Health and his role at the Max-Planck-Institute, Dr. Müller-Myhsok, also holds a position as Adjunct Professor of Human Genetics at the Technical University in Munich, Germany. Previously, Dr. Müller-Myhsok served as Professor and Chair of Statistical Genetics, at the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom, as Head of Bioinformatics Research Group at Bernhard-Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine in Hamburg, Senior project manager for computational genetics, LION at Bioscience AG in Heidelberg and as a research scientist in the Department of Paediatric Genetics and Prenatal Diagnosis at the Ludwig-Maximilians-University of Munich, among other roles.

Dr. Müller-Myhsok studied Medicine and received his medical degree at the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Würzburg in Germany. In addition, he received his Habilitation, a post-Ph.D. degree to qualify for professor positions in Germany, in human genetics, as well as his ‘Facharzt', a medical specialty degree in human genetics, from the Department of Medicine at the Ludwig-Maximilians-University of Munich. He won several prestigious awards including the Herman Emminghaus Prize, the Annemarie Opprecht-Foundation Award, the Parkinson-Prize Du Pont Pharma and more.

About HMNC Brain Health

HMNC Brain Health (HMNC Holding GmbH) is a global precision psychiatry biopharma company pioneering the development of personalized therapies powered by predictive companion diagnostics, leading to far shorter treatments and higher remission rates. The Company develops a unique pipeline for targeting both major depressive disorder (MDD) and treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The Company has operations in both the US and Germany and is backed by a renowned global VC, several family offices, and a strategic healthcare investor. The Company now enters the next stage of its development with a large-scale licensing and fundraising agenda.

