Amplity Health Bolsters Consulting Team With Seasoned Talent

LANGHORNE, Pa., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplity Health, a leading global medical and commercial partner to biopharmaceutical companies, today announced the appointment of Dan Cusack to Principal, Market Access, to lead the commercial vertical of Amplity's Market Access practice. Cusack's appointment follows Amplity's recent acquisition of Middleton Access, whose capabilities strengthened Amplity's Consulting service to form a differentiated offering that both builds and executes payer strategy.

"We have bold ambitions to offer innovative and creative data-driven solutions for our pharmaceutical and biotech clients," explains Cheryl Nagowski, Head of Market Access. "Dan brings a thoughtful and sophisticated approach to access challenges. He provides the energy and talent we need to navigate this challenging landscape and evolve our commercial solutions."

Leveraging years of deep industry experience and knowledge of data and market research, Cusack will support Amplity's clients by developing actionable strategies for new market entry, preparing for competition, and lowering barriers to commercial access for their patients

Cusack has many years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry with successes built upon strong clinical knowledge, health system and payer insights, and relationships among commercial and governmental channels. Cusack joins Amplity from Xcenda where he served as Senior Director of Market Access Commercialization. In that position, Cusack was responsible for developing strategies to improve access to treatment for patients with rare disease. Prior to Xcenda, he was US Healthcare Ecosystems Lead at Indivior, responsible for ecosystem mapping across payer, IDN and federal channels. He had a leading role in developing a new operational sales model and developed account management training to support the execution. Cusack now reports to Cheryl Nagowski, Head of Market Access at Amplity Health.

About Amplity Health

The true partner of global healthcare companies, Amplity Health continually challenges the boundaries of medical and commercial strategies to accelerate the approval and launch of new drugs to improve the lives of patients. We are proud of our inclusive culture and our EPIIC values. Amplity has the expertise, global infrastructure, and data-driven insights to help clients overcome their medical and commercial challenges. Amplity's wide-ranging capabilities include clinical and medical outsourced teams; clinical and medical capability development; companion diagnostic and precision medicine solutions; medical communications; expert engagement; remote and field solutions for patients, payers, and physicians; and strategic and access consulting. Amplity's one-of-a-kind Insights database offers clients a detailed view into patient-provider interactions and provider treatment rationale not found through any other provider.

For more information, visit amplity.com. Connect with Amplity on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Amplity Health is a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners.

