Oxford Technology 3 VCT Plc – NAV Update

Oxford Technology 3 VCT Plc (“OT3”) announces an update to the unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) of the Company from the third quarter figures issued to 30 November 2021 based on movements in its AIM quoted investments and an estimate of running costs.

As at 23 February 2022 the NAV has fallen by 16% from 49.5p to 41.8p.

The share price of both quoted stocks has fallen - Arecor Therapeutics Plc (“Arecor”) (380p to 350p) and Scancell Holdings Plc (“Scancell”) (20p to 13p).

The valuations of other holdings have been left unchanged for the purposes of this NAV update. Fuller results for the 12 month period ending on 28 February 2022 will be announced in due course.

Shareholders should note that for every 10p per share change in Arecor’s bid price, the NAV moves by about 0.7p per OT3 share. For every 1p per share change in Scancell’s bid price, the NAV moves by about 0.7p per OT3 share.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 6,254,596.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended.

24 February 2022

Enquiries:

Lucius Cary

Oxford Technology Management

01865 784466

