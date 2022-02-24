AvePoint to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter 2021 on Thursday, March 17, 2022

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management solutions provider, will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 after market close on Thursday, March 17, 2022.



The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30pm ET on Thursday, March 17, 2021. CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ) and CFO Jim Caci will provide an overview of these results, discuss current business trends, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of AvePoint’s website at: https://ir.avepoint.com/events .

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 90 calendar days.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration.

More than 8 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers.

Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

Investor Contact:

Marc Griffin

ICR, Inc.

IR@avepoint.com

646-277-1290