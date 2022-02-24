Global Water Resources to Present at the 34th Annual ROTH Conference, March 13-15, 2022

PHOENIX, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has been invited to present at the 34th Annual ROTH Conference being held virtually and in-person in Dana Point, California on March 13-15, 2022.



The conference will feature on-demand online presentations from companies across a variety of sectors, one-on-one and small group in-person meetings, industry panels and fireside chats.

Past conferences have showcased more than 550 companies and drawn more than 5,000 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high-net-worth investors.

Global Water Resources CFO, Mike Liebman, will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with attendees where they will discuss the company’s unique approach to Total Water Management and its M&A strategy. They will also review the company’s financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is scheduled to be announced on March 10, 2022.

Click here to submit your conference registration request. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Global Waters, please contact your ROTH representative.

For more information about the company, please contact Ron Both or Justin Lumley of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.



About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 18 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM includes additional smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Company Contact:

Michael Liebman

CFO and SVP

Tel (480) 999-5104

mike.liebman@gwresources.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ron Both or Justin Lumley

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact

Media Contact:

Tim Randall

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email Contact