Global Masking Tapes Market to Reach US$ 8,007.0 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the global masking tapes market was valued at US$ 4,300 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Masking Tapes Market:

Masking tape, also known as painter's tape, is a type of pressure-sensitive tape made of a thin and easy-to-tear paper. The expansion of the shipping and logistics sector across the globe is expected to create lucrative opportunities for masking tape manufacturers. The rising demand for logistics services is generated by the e-commerce boom. Many countries such as China, the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and India are the most prominent e-commerce markets across the globe. According to the Office of National Statistics (UK), the e-commerce revenue in the country amounted to US$ 82.4 Bn in 2019, which exhibited a 7.7% increase compared to revenue generated in 2018. Masking tapes are majorly used in the packaging of e-commerce products. These tapes are more commonly used for fixing boxes and bundles while shipping goods. Thus, surging e-commerce activities across the globe are pushing the demand for logistics and shipping services, which in turn, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the masking tapes market players.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global masking tapes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.20% over the forecast period (2021-2028). Masking tapes are majorly used in the construction industry due to their excellent adhesion and heat resistance properties. They are used for various purposes such as to protect surfaces and for heat resistance. The application of masking tapes in the automotive industry goes beyond heat resistance. Masking tapes are often used in the automotive industry as they hold better than other materials and showcase resistance to critical temperature.

Competitive Landscape:

Key market players include PPI Adhesive Products, PPM Industries SpA., Scapa, Shurtape Technologies, tesa SE, Ubis, 3M, CCT Tapes, K.L. & Ling, Avery Dennison Corporation, CMS Group of Companies, Nitto Denko Corporation, and TOYOCHEM Co. Ltd. Key players are focusing on implementing strategies such as acquisitions and mergers to gain a competitive edge in the global market. For instance, in April 2021, tesa SE opened a new manufacturing facility in China. The company also invested US$ 62 million to build a new plant in Vietnam. With the expansion in China, tesa SE has increased their footprint in Asia and strengthened its market position in Greater China and the surrounding countries such as South Korea and Vietnam.

Market Segmentation:

Global Masking tapes Market, By Product Type : Single Side Double Side



Global Masking tapes Market, By Material Type Foam Foil Paper-based Plastics Others (Glass Fiber, etc.)



Global Masking tapes Market, By Adhesive Type Acrylic-based Adhesives Rubber-based Adhesives Others (Silicone-based Adhesives, etc.)



Global Masking tapes Market, By Application Painting Plating Abrasive Blasting High-Temperature Applications Thermal Spraying General Use Others



Global Masking tapes Market, By End-use Automotive Building & Construction Aerospace General Industry Residential Others (Electronics, etc.)



Global Masking tapes Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Argentina Europe By Country: U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa By Sub-region: Middle East Africa



