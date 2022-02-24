Boon Industries Announces Effectiveness of Form 10 Registration Statement

The Company is now subject to the reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934



SACRAMENTO, CA, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: BNOW) (“Boon” or the “Company”), an innovative bioscience company delivering solutions that benefit people and the planet, is pleased to announce today that its Form 10 Registration Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) became effective on February 14, 2022. As a result, the Company is now subject to the reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is required to file annual reports with the SEC on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and periodic reports on Form 8-K.

The Form 10 filing affords investors detailed information regarding the Company and its operations, including audited financial statements. This transparency should assist the investing public in making more informed investment decisions as they pertain to the Company’s equity. The Form 10 can be reviewed in its entirety at www.sec.gov under the name of Boon Industries, Inc.

“We believe that the effectiveness of our Form 10 registration statement is a watershed event for Boon and its shareholders,” stated Justin Gonzalez, Chairman & CEO, Boon Industries. “We sincerely appreciate the patience of our partners and investors as we move this company into an important new phase of expanded production and with the sunlight of transparency to record and celebrate our successes.

“Overall, this progress aligns with Boon’s commitment to a new phase for the Company wherein we are pursuing new market opportunities and transparency simultaneously,” added Gonzalez.

About Boon Industries

Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC:BNOW) is an innovative bioscience company delivering solutions that benefit people and the planet. At the core of Boon’s product offering is DiOx+™, a chlorine dioxide disinfectant sterilizer. Chlorine dioxide has been approved by OSHA, FDA, EPA, and DOT. DiOx+ kills harmful pathogens without dangerous toxic exposure to the user or the environment. The proprietary chemical formulas and processes behind DiOx+ make it ideal for sterilization of mission critical, high value medical equipment and disinfecting air and surfaces in laboratory and hospital environments. DiOx+ helps protect agricultural crops from disease, is used in water treatment plants, and helps reduce operational costs in warehousing, distribution centers and ecommerce support facilities. The introduction of DiOx+ to the U.S. market follows 12 years of chlorine dioxide usage in global markets driven by Boon’s CEO Justin Gonzalez. DiOx+ delivers on Boon’s promise to provide the most effective, affordable solutions without sacrificing health and safety. DiOx+ is produced at Boon’s manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in Grass Valley, California.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

