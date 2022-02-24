Branded Legacy, Inc. Continued Revenue Growth

Orlando, FL, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures announces growth in sales of Spikes CBDX as five new Florida locations started carrying Spikes CBDX products this week.



Branded Legacy, Inc has already experienced a 25% sales growth in February revenues over January 2022. Spikes CBDX products are now available in five new retail locations this week throughout Florida – in Orlando, Delray Beach, Boca Raton and Alachua. Spikes CBDX Delta 8 gummies are leading the way in the retail space while Spikes CBDX Massage Oil and CryoGel are finding their place in service-based retail outlets.



Spikes CBDX Delta 8 Gummies can be purchased in the Orlando area at Dat Hoot Smoke Shop (68 E Main St, Apopka, Florida 32703) and The Smoke Exchange (52 E 5th St, Apopka, Florida 32703). In Boca Raton, Spikes D8 Gummies and CryoGel can be purchased at Vibe City Smoke Shop (325-1 NE Spanish River Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33431). In Delray Beach, Spikes CBDX Massage Oils and Cryo Gels are offered at the Addison Reserve Spa (7201B Addison Reserve Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33446). And, in Gainesville, Spikes D8 Gummies are now available at CBD Oil & Pure CBD Oil - Pure CBD Selection, Inc. FL01 (15043 Main St, Alachua, FL 32615). As the retail footprint expands, The Company plans to add a “find your local dealer” function to its websites. In addition, if you would like to see Spikes CBDX in a specific location, please contact us at info@brandedlegacy.com .



Vice President of Branded Legacy, Matthew Nichols, states, “Our sales team opened 5 new accounts this week, with more in the works. This indicates we’re progressing in the right direction, and there’s a lot more to come. Over time these accounts will continue to grow as they get familiar with the Spikes CBDX brand. The increasing number of products coming soon will serve as opportunities to cross sell our diverse portfolio. The Company is excited to announce revenues in this first quarter.”



About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.



About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com



About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.



