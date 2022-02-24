Lemongrass Forges Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemongrass and Microsoft have established a strategic, multi-year partnership to help large and midmarket Enterprises breathe new life into their legacy SAP systems. The agreement, which extends an existing partnership between the companies , will focus on co-development of SAP-centric solutions and services that tap into the power of the Microsoft Cloud.



There are multiple facets of the Microsoft / Lemongrass collaboration, which aims to maximize the value of customers’ SAP investments while providing new opportunities for innovation. For example, Microsoft will work with Lemongrass as a distinctive innovation partner, which provides Lemongrass the ability to collaborate with Microsoft on design and engineering initiatives for SAP customers on the Microsoft Cloud. In addition, Lemongrass will scale its Lemongrass Cloud Platform to be fully integrated with Microsoft Cloud globally, providing SAP customers the opportunity to benefit from the combined power of Microsoft’s open and flexible computing platform and Lemongrass’s cutting-edge services and automation. Finally, the Microsoft and Lemongrass teams will closely engage on product and solution enhancements.

Lemongrass is a proven leader in the planning, migration, operation, and automation of SAP in the hyperscale cloud. The company currently has nearly 6,000 SAP servers and 300,000 SAP users under its management. Lemongrass has consistently demonstrated the ability to help customers extract value by moving and running their SAP systems in the cloud. Specifically, as it pertains to Microsoft Cloud, Lemongrass has earned the SAP on Azure Advanced Specialization competency, which complements Lemongrass’s existing certifications in the SAP PartnerEdge program, including the SAP certification in OS/DB migration for SAP NetWeaver and SAP certifications in SAP S/4HANA. As further proof of its commitment to Microsoft, Lemongrass recently announced the acquisition of Wharfedale Technologies , a technology consulting firm specializing in the migration and management of SAP on Microsoft Cloud.

“We are delighted to have Lemongrass as a Strategic Partner. Our shared goal is to simplify the process of running SAP systems for customers, from migration through long-term support,” said Joao Couto, Commercial Partner Lead, Microsoft. “Having gotten to know Lemongrass well through the partnership development process, we are confident they are the right choice to invest in and work with to grow our SAP on Microsoft business.”

“We are very excited about our Strategic Partnership with Microsoft and collaborating with their engineering and sales teams,” said Mike Rosenbloom, CEO of Lemongrass. “Lemongrass and Microsoft have a common vision to drive a superior SAP operating experience and enable the highest level of agility and innovation in a secure, trusted cloud environment.”

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a software-enabled services provider, synonymous with SAP on Cloud, focused on delivering superior, highly automated Managed Services to Enterprise customers. With a unique combination of experience, expertise and best practices designed to deliver the desired outcomes from an SAP transformation, Lemongrass engineers strategies and services that enable the economics, scale and agility of hyperscale computing while unlocking business innovation and controlling the risks and uncertainties. Lemongrass Cloud Platform (LCP) enables near zero downtime migrations to Cloud and differentiated Managed Services for SAP and its related workloads. Our customers span multiple verticals and geographies across the Americas, EMEA and APAC and we partner with AWS, SAP, Microsoft, Google and other global technology leaders.

