SPYR Technologies’ Applied Magix opens up pre-orders of their new MagixStatus Cables

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB: SPYR) (https://spyr.com), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets, announces the pre-orders of their new MagixStatus cables.



“While we are ramping up production and waiting for the final packaging to be delivered, we wanted to open up pre-sales for our newest, most exciting new product, the MagixStatus cables,” said Applied Magix Founder and CEO, Dr. Harald Zink. “These are truly the better mousetrap of charging cables, and we are set to have the first shipment delivered within 30 days. By allowing our customers to get in line early via pre-sales orders, we are also giving them the opportunity to enjoy a presales discount on the cables of 20%. Everybody wins, right?”

The MagixStatus cables and a special page for the pre-sale special will soon be available at the Applied Magix website. Learn more about Applied Magix by visiting their website at https://AppliedMagix.com.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.



Investors can learn more about SPYR and AppliedMagix at: https://ir.spyr.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

