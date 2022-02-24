Vital Farms to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on March 10, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 26, 2021, on Thursday, March 10, 2022, before market open. Vital Farms will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.



The live conference call webcast can be accessed on the Vital Farms Investor Relations website at https://investors.vitalfarms.com under “Events.” The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 250 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites, breakfast bars, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 18,000 stores nationwide. For more information, visit www.vitalfarms.com.

Contact

Media:

Nisha Devarajan

Nisha.Devarajan@vitalfarms.com

Investors:

Matt Siler

Matt.Siler@vitalfarms.com



