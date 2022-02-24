Solutions-II Announces Jason Norred as Chief Information Security Officer

LITTLETON, Colo., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solutions-II, an award-winning Solution Provider specializing in Security, IT Managed Services, Hybrid Cloud, Data Management, Infrastructure, and Hybrid Maintenance solutions, announces the advancement of Jason Norred to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Norred will lead the cybersecurity practice for Solutions-II, including infrastructure and governance, business continuity, and data center risk management.

"I am excited about the opportunity in a time of growth where the future of cybersecurity is the epicenter for not only us as a company but our clients as well," said Jason Norred. "We recognize the scarcity of security resources across the industry and the struggle that all of us are facing as we work to address the ever-increasing cyber threat. This is why our "Security in Everything" approach which is comprised of addressing the inherent risks and operational challenges that arise whether onboarding new technologies or supporting legacy technologies continues to resonate with our clients."

Norred is a proven IT leader with over 25 years of experience in datacenter, infrastructure, architecture, and cybersecurity. His focus on improving client security postures through an integrated approach to cybersecurity includes risk identification and treatment aligned with the business needs and compliance requirements inherent in our Adaptable Data Center® Secure Framework for Change. His skillset is backstopped with certifications including Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Healthcare Information Security and Privacy Practitioner (HCISPP), among others.

"Norred's passion and experience in shaping the future of cybersecurity for our clients is a perfect fit for the Solutions-II executive team and will be a critical part of our goals to continue delivering innovative security solutions that support our strategic business initiatives," said Todd Bowling, President and CEO of Solutions-II. "It is critical for Solutions-II to continue being an industry leader in providing technology solutions with security being the single most important design element, and we are committed to staying at the forefront of the developments that will shape how our clients achieve their business challenges today and in the future."

Solutions-II's security offerings include partnerships with industry-leading technology providers aligned with preventative services offerings focused on risk reduction, posture improvement, and driving operational value with a three-pillar approach, including Attack Surface Management, Data Security, and Identity Services. These solutions are reinforced by industry-leading incident response services supporting containment, forensics, and reporting combined with IT recovery services to help our clients return to operations in the event of a security incident.

About Solutions-II. Recognized nationally for world-class innovation including: the Adaptable Data Center®, a secure framework for digital transformation, cybersecurity, virtualization, business continuance, infrastructure, cloud and professional services (including managed services). Our knowledge, skills and solutions installed within the Public Safety industry currently protect nearly 27 million citizens nationwide. Our Casino Gaming practice spans clients from single property organizations to clients with locations worldwide.

Solutions-II is steadfast in our commitment to continuous education and growth. Our employees hold over 400 certifications, and we are proud of our notable achievements, most recently: CRN Security 100, MSP 500, Tech Elite 250, IBM Platinum Partner, Beacon Award Winner, Outstanding Security Partner and more. Solutions-II has partnered with clients since 1992 as an extension of their IT teams; providing innovative services and solutions for our clients is intertwined with our corporate virtues of Integrity, Passion and Quality to keep our clients "Performing Ahead of the Curve." Learn more at http://www.Solutions-ii.com.

PR Contact:

Traci J. Easton, Director, Marketing | Solutions-II | (702) 802-6390 | Traci.Easton@Solutions-ii.com

Related Images











Image 1: Solutions II Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment