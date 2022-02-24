Juni Learning Launches ‘Future Of’ Curriculum to Prepare Kids For Tomorrow’s World

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juni Learning (Juni), the online learning platform for kids focused on real world readiness, today announced its ‘Future Of’ program: a new curated course on burgeoning subjects like Cryptocurrency, Climate Change and Cybersecurity for students ages 12-14 and 15-18 . The ‘Future Of’ course fills a gap in the current education system, which overlooks these critical, forward-looking topics. Through the new program, Juni empowers students as young as 12 years old with the skills and confidence needed to be the leaders of tomorrow’s industries.



“I grew up in a family of educators, so the importance of education is ingrained in my DNA,” said Vivian Shen, CEO and cofounder of Juni. “In my K-12 experience, there were subjects I was deeply interested in but couldn't explore within my school’s curriculum – like computer coding. Juni bridges that gap for the next generation and provides students access to timely, dynamic subjects to prepare them for the world they’ll encounter after school. Juni’s ‘Future Of’ curriculum is an extension of our mission by looking even further into the future and priming students early on to succeed in these emerging fields.”

Based on insight from parents and students and rising career opportunities in cryptocurrency, climate and cybersecurity, Juni launched the first-ever ‘Future Of’ course to feature learning simulations that are rooted in real life challenges. The project-based curriculum is guided by college students at top US universities and gives students a deeper understanding of how these industries are evolving, the impact they have on the future, and provides opportunities for deeper analysis through the hands-on learning model. The new curriculum gives students the opportunity to immerse themselves in a topic area as they would in the professional field – personifying roles like data scientist, architect, project engineer, and more – to solve a challenge in each respective industry. Over the eight week course, students will work as a team on projects to create holistic solutions together, deepening their ability to apply concepts and learnings to realistic problems.

“Through my experience as an educator, I’ve seen the positive impact that individualized learning combined with a project-based curriculum has on students’ success,” said Akanksha Bajaj, Director of Curriculum at Juni. “The ‘Future Of’ curriculum extends beyond memorizing for standardized testing and focuses on teaching students the hard and soft skills needed now, and the foundational understanding to be able to quickly adapt and grasp new concepts as these industries continue to evolve in the years to come. We’re thrilled to introduce this new course and give our students the dynamic, strong foundation they’ll need in their future careers through our one-of-a-kind learning model.”

Founded in 2017, Juni offers online courses with a focus on STEAM, financial literacy, communications, and more. Juni offers flexible learning models including 1-on-1 private lessons , group bootcamps , and self-guided courses , to ensure every student has the chance to make their mark on the world. With thousands of Juni graduates to date, Juni is building the best learning experience today to prepare students for success in the real world. To learn more about Juni and to explore the “Future Of” curriculum, visit junilearning.com.

