FireScout by AlcheraX Inc. Donates Eight Scholarships to Underserved Students at Santa Rosa Junior College’s Firefighter Academy

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FireScout , the leader in AI wildfire detection by AlcheraX Inc., today announced it has donated tuition for eight students in need at the Firefighter Academy of Santa Rosa Junior College (SRJC), totaling $10,000 in scholarships. The contribution will be distributed in $2,500 increments over the next four years.



“We are honored to help young firefighters in need achieve their goals of attending the Firefighter Academy in Sonoma County, a region that suffers greatly from devastating wildfires,” said Bow Rodgers, President, FireScout. “FireScout provides wildfire AI detection throughout Sonoma County, and we hope our contribution will train exceptional firefighters who will join us in the fight of making the community a safer place for all."

In addition to donating scholarships, the FireScout team will provide classroom training and support for students at the academy on topics including wildfire AI technology and other advanced intelligence that protects people and property.

“These scholarships are extremely impactful to the lives of our students and will open doors for those in need this semester and beyond,” shared Ken Sebastiani, Director of Fire Technology, SRJC. “The donations are an investment back into our local community and will strengthen the safety of Sonoma County through the work of the passionate firefighters who complete our program.”

“FireScout’s generous donations and training will provide much-needed assistance to students at the Firefighter Academy, where we equip firefighters with the skills and knowledge necessary for a successful career in fire suppression,” said Sarah Laggos, Director of Philanthropy, SRJC.

SRJC is a junior college located in Sonoma County and celebrated its 100th Firefighter Academy class last year. FireScout provides wildfire AI detection that never sleeps. It can detect wildfires in minutes, integrates seamlessly into existing alert systems, offers very low cost of deployment and the highest accuracy available.

About FireScout

FireScout, the leader in AI wildfire detection by AlcheraX Inc., provides advanced intelligence that protects people and property. FireScout technology utilizes cloud-based machine vision AI to provide wildfire detection that never sleeps, spotting wildfires 24/7, in real time, often before first responders receive 911 calls. FireScout integrates seamlessly into existing alert systems and offers the most cost-efficient technology available, the most deployments of any AI wildfire technology, the strongest interface with users and the most accumulated user experience. Governments and utilities use FireScout today through ALERTWildfire’s 1,000+ camera network located throughout the Western United States. For more information, visit FireScout.ai .