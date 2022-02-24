Smart for Life Acquires Sports Illustrated Nutrition Trademark Rights

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL), a leading developer, marketer, and manufacturer of nutritional and related products, today announced the rollout of its Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand pursuant to its acquisition of GSP Nutrition, Inc., as disclosed in the prospectus for the company’s recently closed initial public offering. The announcement was made by A.J. Cervantes, Jr., the Smart for Life Chairman.



The acquisition of GSP Nutrition, Inc. and the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand was completed on December 6, 2021. The initial rollout of the Sports Illustration Nutrition product, marketed by the Company’s Nexus Offers’ division, has now commenced on a test market basis with full rollout anticipated within Q-1 2022.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a global holding company, the Company is executing a buy-and-build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues within the next thirty-six months. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

GSP Nutrition, Inc./Sports Illustrated Nutrition

GSP Nutrition is a sports nutrition company that offers nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers through a variety of wellness solutions and delivery methods, including powders, tablets and soft gels that are formulated to support energy and performance; nutrition and wellness; and focus and clarity. GSP’s initial line of nutritional products is marketed under the “Sports Illustrated Nutrition”™ brand.

The Sports Illustrated® brand is one of the most recognized brands in sports and athletics. The product line currently consists of Sports Illustrated Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements, among others.

The sports nutrition market has grown significantly in recent years. A variety of factors have contributed to the scope of the sports nutrition market growing to also encompass professionally committed and more casual athletes, as well as fitness, wellness, and active lifestyle-oriented consumers. A leading factor contributing to the “mainstreaming” of the sports nutrition market has been the overall aging of the population. There has been a growing societal appreciation for the importance of regular exercise, active lifestyles and healthier eating to overall health and wellness. www.sportsillustratednutrition.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the SEC and other reports filed with the SEC thereafter. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

